Nationals’ Michael A. Taylor hits grand slam vs Cubs; gets Michael A. Tater t-shirt from Breaking T

Michael A. Taylor’s eighth inning at bat started with the bases loaded and Chicago Cubs’ right-hander Carl Edwards, Jr. on the mound. Edwards, Jr. took over for left-hander Jon Lester with a runner on and issued back-to-back walks to the first two batters he faced. He stayed on to face Taylor though.

But when Edwards fell behind 1-0 on Taylor too, Joe Maddon decided to go to the bullpen for his closer, Wade Davis, who threw a first-pitch strike to get to 1-1.

The next pitch ended up sailing out to right field, however, against a stiff wind, landing in the basket above Wrigley Field’s ivy-covered walls for a grand slam that put the Nats ahead, 5-0.

“Give Taylor credit because you have to scald that ball to get it out,” Cubs’ skipper Joe Maddon said after dropping Game 4 of the NLDS.

Taylor said the mid-AB pitching change was different, but he just tried to stay as focused as possible and treat it like a new at bat.

“After they brought in Davis, I tried to just start the at-bat over,” Taylor explained.

“Just go up there like I'm starting against Davis, go through my routine, things like that.

“Watched a little video before I went out there, so felt good once I stepped back in.”

Taylor was 0 for 2 with a walk and two Ks before the eighth, and 2 for 10 in the NLDS to that point, but he said he felt good at the plate.

“I felt pretty good on the ball I fouled off. The at-bat before, I kind of got caught thinking with the pitcher, guessing a little bit. So I tried to stick with my approach right there and just get another pitch out over.

“And then afterwards, I was kind of numb, just running around the bases. Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get out the way the wind was blowing in.”

What wind? MAT COMING BACK WITH POWER, POWER!!:

BRING US YOUR POTATO EMOJIS! pic.twitter.com/xYF9skjdo5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 11, 2017

