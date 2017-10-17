Wire Taps: Will Dusty Baker return to Washington Nationals? No closer drama this winter; Nats’ catcher chatter...

Will Dusty Baker be back in Washington, D.C. in 2018? What once seemed like a sure thing is... less than sure now? Did Matt Wieters’ work behind the plate this season in the nation’s capital impress you? How about his work at the plate? If Wieters comes back, should he share duties with the Nationals’ catcher of the future (whether it’s Pedro Severino or someone else)? There are plenty of questions for the Nats to answer this winter, but luckily for all us, there’s one question that we won’t have to hear ad infinitum again this winter...

NATS BEAT:

Sean Doolittle anchors Nationals bullpen heading into next season

"Doolittle, 31, is part of what has become a suddenly stable and identifiable back-end of the Washington bullpen. He is under contract for three more years."

Dusty Baker's contract extension with Nationals isn't so inevitable anymore

"It’s not his fault. You have to bring him back. He can’t get over the hump. You have to choose someone else."

After big-time comeback, Zimmerman will try to sustain form

"Had you asked even the most ardent Zimmerman supporter back in spring training for a best-case scenario in 2017, no one would honestly have predicted this."

Our Nationals treasure

"How can the D.C. area ever thank the Lerners for the joy they have brought to our region?"

Who will play catcher for the Washington Nationals next season?

"For the second consecutive year, the Nationals head into the offseason with some uncertainty at catcher."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Joe Maddon facing backlash after not using closer Wade Davis

"Imagine if Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker elected to not use his best closer during a tie game in the bottom of the ninth. Imagine the backlash he’d face afterwards."

A Washington Nationals Fan Ponders the Age-Old Question: Are Sports Just?

"So here’s a question that’s bothered me in some form of another for nearly my entire life, but that as a Washington Nationals fan is especially bothersome this week..."

How many ways can the Nationals lose?

"The losses of years past were difficult, of course, each of them bringing new challenges to different teams that still could not find a way to get past the same obstacle."

Dusty Baker Needs to Catch A Break

"While the Nationals are certainly no strangers to disappointment, it’s something that has followed their manager, Dusty Baker, around even longer."

Player Profile: Adam Eaton, OF, Washington Nationals

"Eaton’s stats do not exactly jump out to you at all, but they are very important for a fantasy teams success."

NATS MENTIONS:

D.C. identifies NoMa, Anacostia, Hill East among possible locations for Amazon's HQ2

"This prospect includes select properties near D.C. United's planned Buzzard Point soccer stadium in Southwest and at Forest City Washington's The Yards development by Nationals Park..."

How Much Does A Manager Really Matter?

“Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker, lately ushered out of the postseason without achieving completion for the ninth time, is without a contract for next season.”

Prospect Retrospective: Robbie Ray

"A look at the prospect development of Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray."

Braves break ground on $100M North Port, Fla., spring-training complex

"A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday for the Braves’ new spring-training complex in southwest Florida..."