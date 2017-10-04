NLDS 2017: Washington Nationals’ roster decisions - Will Brian Goodwin make it on Nats’ postseason roster?

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo talked with 106.7 the FAN in D.C.’s Sports Junkies two weeks back about the last couple spots on the NLDS roster and which players he thought could fill out the last few openings.

[Goody’s] earned the right to make this team if he’s healthy, but if he’s not then [Robles] will be in the conversation.” - Mike Rizzo on Brian Goodwin on The Sports Junkies

At the time, Brian Goodwin, who was still rehabbing from a groin injury, seemed like a long shot, but Rizzo, while discussing the possibility of Victor Robles ending up on the postseason roster, still said that the 26-year-old Goodwin was in the mix.

“Goody, he’s coming along,” Rizzo explained. “He’s a little bit farther behind [where Bryce Harper] is, with the groin, but he’s earned the right to make this team if he’s healthy, but if he’s not then [Robles] will be in the conversation.”

Goodwin, out since August 13th, went to West Palm Beach to get as many at bats as he could in the Instructional League, and returned to the nation’s capital this week for the start of the Nationals’ pre-NLDS workouts.

“We’re looking at Brian Goodwin in the workouts here to see how he’s feeling, how he’s moving, how he’s running...” - Mike Rizzo on The Sports Junkies

In his weekly appearance on The Sports Junkies this morning, Rizzo once again said the 2011 1st Round pick was a possibility for a roster spot.

“We’re looking at Brian Goodwin in the workouts here to see how he’s feeling, how he’s moving, how he’s running,” Rizzo said, “... and some other different guys on taking that last piece of that roster and seeing how it will improve us for a short five-game series.”

Rizzo discussed the possibility when he spoke to reporters at Nationals Park as well.

“The reports down there were good,” Rizzo said, as quoted by MASN’s Byron Kerr.

Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo on facing the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS: LINK: “It would be great to knock these guys out of the playoffs.”

“He’s moving well. He’s run the bases at full speed here. It’s all about now he’s had multiple, multiple at-bats down there in the minor leagues and West Palm, and we’ll have to evaluate his status. Is he a better option than another player? He’s been great for us this season and he’s a guy that if he’s healthy and ready, we’d like to see him on the roster.”

Goodwin told reporters he had the opportunity to get plenty of at bats in Florida, and said, “I think my timing is where I want it to be, where I would expect it to be.”

With at bats against the young prospects in the organization, and work in simulated games over the last few days, can Goodwin, who put up a .251/.313/.498 line with 21 doubles and 13 home runs in 278 plate appearances before the injury, step back in against the Chicago Cubs and contribute off the bench?

Is he a better option than Robles or Alejandro De Aza or any of the other outfielders? If you’re making the decisions, who would you add to the end of the Nationals’ bench?