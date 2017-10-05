One. More. Day. Until. All. Of. Our. Dreams. Are. Inevitably. Crushed.

Here’s the scoop from South Capitol Street.

Nationals refuse to inform media as to who will start Game 1

Stephen Strasburg? (Yes, duh, don't be an idiot.) Max Scherzer? (No, duh, don't be an idiot.) Future Hall-of-Famer A.J. Cole followed by NL MVP Edwin Jackson?

Pitching questions linger over NLDS

Where does John Lackey fit? And when will Max Scherzer pitch?

An oral history of how the Nationals fixed their bullpen in two trades

QUOTES! FROM GMs! AND PLAYERS! AND EVERYONE! THIS IS AMAZING!

Strasburg will almost assuredly get Game 1, but Scherzer's status remains unclear

Generally, starters throw bullpens three days before their start. Max Scherzer did not do that. Nobody is really sure about what's going on, okay? That, or the Nats are playing the best practical joke of all time against the Cubs.

Anthony Rendon, who hates the spotlight, is getting loads of attention after an NL-MVP caliber season

Rendon desperately wants to remain anonymous. He can't stop hitting and making great plays, though, so he's hit a bit of an impasse.

Jayson Werth knows that his time in Washington may be running short

Werth isn't emotional about the matter, but he knows he has more baseball to play, and he also knows that the Nationals have a lot of outfielders really ready to go, right now. Something's gotta give, and it'll probably be Werth.

Nats, Caps know that at this point, playoffs are all that matter

The Nats and the Caps are over regular season success, and for both to consider their seasons a success, they'll have to go deep into October. Or May.

Scherzer talks about "Natitude," Bryce Harper on Pardon My Take

Max Scherzer wants to bring back Natitude, apparently. Why not, Max?

Scherzer plays catch, but no bullpen session to boot

Scherzer threw off of flat ground and played catch in the outfield, but there was no bullpen to suggest he'd be starting Game Two. Then again, there was no bullpen for anyone else to suggest that they'd be starting either, so...

Baker, Maddon cut from same managerial cloth

Baker and Maddon, upon a closer look, have, well, nearly everything and anything in common. Both are smart, looking for new experiences, honor their past, super players' managers, love a good glass of wine -- the similarity is uncanny.

Daniel Murphy gets playoff rematch with Cubs team that he tortured

Half the reason Daniel Murphy got his three-year deal for so much money with the Nats was his absolute domination of the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 NLCS. Can he do it again this year?

Turner honed baserunning skills at NC State

Trea Turner broke the Nationals' single-season stolen base record while missing essentially half the season. Given a little longer, it probably would be completely and utterly shattered.

Scherzer's status remains unclear

Scherzer was supposed to throw a bullpen yesterday. He didn't. What, exactly, is the plan for him?

Bryce Boost: Nats thrilled to have major pop back in lineup

Harper could hit in the number two spot, or the three spot, or really anywhere. Either way, he's big-game Bryce, and he'll be back for the playoffs. That's about what the Nats can ask for.

Doolittle's talent, attitude invigorate Nationals

Sean Doolittle, after getting married Monday, is focusing on the playoffs with his typical happy-go-I'm-very-serious attitude.

Brian Goodwin talks returning to Nats: "I think I'm in a good place"

Goodwin can run, hit and throw in a healthy fashion. Now comes the question: Is he ready enough to be a better option than say, Victor Robles?

The Nats have two legit Cy Young contenders. Will either win?

There was no competition between Scherzer and Strasburg for the Cy Young award. At least, personally. But there may be on ballots -- or will Clayton Kershaw overshadow them both?

Every National's best moment of the season

WILMER DIFO FACEPLANTING ON REPEAT A THOUSAND TIMES.

CUBS BEAT:

Schwarber, after being sent down, ready to roll in postseason

Even at his worst moments this season, Kyle Schwarber did his best to stay upbeat for the Chicago Cubs.

Can Cubs beat three aces to kickstart ride to second straight title?

Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, and Corey Kluber all await the Cubs at different stages of the playoffs. Can the Cubs get past them on the way to the NLCS, World Series, and a parade?

Kyle Hendricks gets Game 1 of NLDS for Cubs

Hendricks, who finished the season on a hot streak and started Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, will get the ball first for the foes from Wrigleyville.

Cubs like idea of being postseason underdogs

As to how the defending champs can remotely consider themselves underdogs, well, that's another story.

Cubs still undecided on NLDS roster

The big question: Where does John Lackey fit?

Lester sees changing of guard in Cubs' rotation, but thinks that they'll still win World Series

Jon Lester is concerned about, well, nothing headed into the playoffs. He thinks Kyle Hendricks has it under control, as do the Cubs, in his mind.

Arrieta prepares for Game 4 start

Jake Arrieta, due to a tweaked hamstring, will get the ball for Game 4. Jon Lester gets Game 2, and Jose Quintana gets Game 3.

Tomorrow’s Game: Cubs vs Nationals — 7:31 PM (TBS)

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs TBD