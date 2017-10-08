 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman’s home runs that gave the Nationals the win

IT’S GONE! GONE! GONE! BANG, ZOOM!

By Will Kubzansky
MLB: NLDS-Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was the bottom of the eighth. The Nationals’ season, even though nobody would’ve cared to say so after the game in the clubhouse, hung in the balance.

Down 1-0 in a best-of-5 NLDS to the Chicago Cubs, Washington was in a 3-1 hole, and had only put up two hits the entire game, and only four in the series. After Oliver Perez had escaped a minor jam, Dusty Baker decided to pinch hit one of the best pinch hitters in Nationals history, 1B/OF Adam Lind.

Lind went down 0-2 against Cubs’ righty Carl Edwards Jr. — who had set the Nats down in order the night before — before slashing a single into left field. Baker then replaced Lind with Robles at first, a threat to steal. As it turns out, it didn’t matter:

A hanging curveball from Edwards Jr. was more than enough, as it turned out, for Bryce Harper to essentially single-handedly turn the Nats’ chances of winning the NLDS around:

So, with the ballgame knotted up at three, Anthony Rendon came to the plate, working a walk to put a man on first for Daniel Murphy, who lined a single into left field, bringing Ryan Zimmerman to the plate:

According to the same site, the Nationals now have a 48.3% chance of winning the NLDS. According to FiveThirtyEight, it rests at 49%. Before we go any further, though, enjoy these videos and photos of one of the best moments in Nationals history.

Now, it’s a best of three. With Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer going in two of the games. As the story was the previous two games, it’ll all fall on the offense — the Nats can only hope that the eighth inning loosened up the team.

