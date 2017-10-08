Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper: You hang it, We bang it t-shirt from Breaking T

“It just didn’t come off the same,” the Chicago Cubs’ Carl Edwards, Jr. said, as quoted by New York Post writer Fred Kerber, after he left a 3-1 curveball up in the zone for Bryce Harper to demolish for a game-tying homer in what ended up a 6-3 win for Washington in Game 2 of the NLDS.

“It was the wrong pitch,” Edwards, Jr. added. “Actually, the right pitch. I just hung it.”

“You hang it, we bang it,” MASN’s Ray Knight said while excitedly going over Harper’s homer on the post game show Saturday night.

“This is one of those things,” Cubs’ skipper Joe Maddon said. “That's called baseball. He's not trying to throw an elevated curveball right there. He just did.”

“I thought he was going to throw a curveball back down in the dirt,” Harper said, after he’d missed badly on a first-pitch curve in the at bat.

“I thought about taking the whole way. And then I saw the loop in the curveball and said, why not swing as hard as you can. Got barrel on it and a pretty good moment.”

“We knew Harp was due,” Dusty Baker said. “He's known for the big moment.

“Man, he blasted that ball a ton. You know, he hung a breaking ball and that's what you're supposed to do with it.”

Harper’s blast tied things up at 3-3 and then Ryan Zimmerman followed with a three-run home run that put the Nationals ahead for good.

Baker said the first of the two home runs woke Nationals Park up, and the fans in the nation’s capital went into a frenzy after Zimmerman put the home team on top. Will the big five-run eighth inning be some sort of catalyst going forward, after the Nats struggled offensively over the course of the first 16 innings of the NLDS.

We’ll see if it carries over when the Nationals and Cubs play Game 3 on Monday.

