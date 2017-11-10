Wake me up when it’s Hot Stove season.

Scherzer on new coaching staff: "Sometimes, change is good."

Max Scherzer was sad to see two of his favorite coaches go in Dusty Baker and Mike Maddux, but noted that sometimes, change is a necessary part of life -- baseball included.

Nats surround Dave Martinez with experience

Bob Henley will remain. Nearly everyone else has some experience either bench coaching, or even managing.

Nats, Cardinals swap pitching coaches

Derek Lilliquist's contract came up at the end of 2017. Mike Maddux's contract came up at the end of 2017. Team swap, anyone?

Nats fill out nearly rest of coaching staff

First-time manager Dave Martinez gets a core of experienced coaches around him, including former D-Backs manager Chip Hale, former Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, and others.

The Nats don't need Giancarlo Stanton, but could still make some other trades.

J.T. Realmuto could be more appealing to the Nats than Giancarlo Stanton, who appears to be on the trading block. Other names of interest: Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier, and... Gerrit Cole?

Nationals' Daniel Murphy named an N.L. Silver Slugger

Murphy has won the award in each of his first two seasons with the Nationals.

Daniel Murphy wins second straight Silver Slugger

Daniel Murphy is hitting mid-.300s in his Nationals career, and is 1.000 in Silver Sluggers in his time in Washington.

Scouting Edwin Lora

Lora is 22, an athlete, a shortstop, and has impressive bat speed. Only problems? Not enough power, and the Nats have a serious backup at shortstop.