It’s a slow news day in our nation’s capital, but a news day nonetheless. However, down in Orlando, Florida, things will heat up at the GM Meetings. And the Nats will sit on the sideline and watch, because that seems to be the plan this offseason.

After surprising season, will Matt Albers fit into Nats' 2018 plans?

"Albers is now a free agent, and after the success he just enjoyed he may well find multiple suitors out there willing to offer him a multi-year contract."

MLB GM Meetings begin today

Will we see a Giancarlo Stanton trade? An early free-agent pickup? An accepted qualifying offer?

AFL/Offseason Update In Depth

The Nats will be losing important names like Tim Collins, Neal Cotts, and Matt Page. In the winter leagues of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, you may recognize names like Raudy Read and Rafael Bautista.

AFL Update: Victor Robles continues god-like performance

Victor Robles is killing it for the Mesa Solar Sox. Also, if the Solar Sox stay in first for another, like, three days, they make the championship game, so technically, can we say Victor Robles made it to the World Series?

It's time to look at life without Bryce Harper

The Nats probably aren't going to cough up the money required to retain Bryce Harper. But if last season's insane depth in the outfield proved one thing, it's that the Nats will be just fine without him -- as long as they lock up Anthony Rendon.

NL East offseason preview: Can Washington sign Bryce Harper?

"So what does GM Mike Rizzo have to do this winter? Lock up Bryce Harper. Or at least try to."

Poll: Which Of These Prospects Is Most Likely To Be Traded?

"The Nationals are in need of another starting pitcher, and the 20-year-old outfielder could easily bring back an elite arm."

Contractors are angry about not being paid for The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

But don't blame the Astros or Nationals -- apparently, it's the general contractor that has the issue. Also, apparently, this is a pretty regular thing, even with stadiums.