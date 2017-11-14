Wire Taps: Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo at the General Managers’ Meetings...

Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo talked to reporters last night on the first night of the General Managers’ Meetings in Orlando, FL. Rizzo talked openly about the plan for this winter as the defending NL East champs start the process of building towards the 2018 campaign.

What are the Nats after this winter?: Some pitching depth, some bullpen depth, bench additions.

Rizzo also discussed the possibility of Jayson Werth returning to D.C. next season after his 7-year/$126M deal ended with the NLDS loss to the Chicago Cubs -- see Washington Post writer Jorge Castillo’s tweet below...

WWRD? What will Rizzo do? He’s down there in Florida laying the groundwork. Then he and new skipper Dave Martinez will meet with the newly-assembled coaching staff in West Palm Beach. Time to catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news...

NATS BEAT:

Nationals to improve bench, bullpen for 2018

"As the General Managers Meetings began Monday in Orlando, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo began the preliminary work for completing his agenda this offseason."

Mike Rizzo said he doesn't expect Nats to play for the front line free agent starters but "I do foresee going after depth for the starting rotation. I do foresee going after some depth in the bullpen." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 13, 2017

At general managers’ meetings, the Nationals are only looking to tinker

"Martinez’s new coaching staff is set — or will be as soon as things are official with Henry Blanco, who is expected to be named the Nationals’ next bullpen coach but has not yet signed."

The GM meetings begin this week. What’s on the agenda for the Nationals’ Mike Rizzo?

"Generally speaking, the GM meetings are a place for club officials to lay foundations for future deals and to get a sense of needs and availability."

Mike Rizzo on chances of Werth returning: "We haven’t really discussed that or gone down that road yet but I wouldn’t close the door on it. I’ll leave it at that...[It'd] have to fit into what we want to do but I wouldn’t close the door on it." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 14, 2017

Nationals to pay new Manager Dave Martinez a base salary of about $1 million per year

"Martinez, as expected for a rookie manager, will make less than Baker, a veteran skipper who had 20 years of experience before coming to Washington."

Ask Boswell: Redskins, Nationals and Washington sports

"One of the reasons [Maddux] and Baker got along so well was that they THOUGHT ALIKE about pitching. Chew on that."

Previewing BBWAA awards week

"Scherzer is seeking his second straight Cy Young Award and third overall (which would put him in awfully elite company)..."

He took the National League by storm, and now @Cody_Bellinger is the unanimous @officialBBWAA 2017 NL Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/FKE2hSPAHe — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2017

THE 2017-2018 NatsGM Washington Nationals Offseason Manifesto

"The roster seems fairly certain entering the winter, with potentially 20 of 25 roster spots already locked up."

Gutierrez and McGowin leading Mesa toward AFL title game

"Despite playing only 10 games, third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez is leading his Arizona Fall League team in batting with a .414 average."

Erratic this season, Solís is hardly a sure thing for Nats

"The Nationals have to decide, though, whether Solís is going to be assured of a prominent spot in their bullpen or whether he has fallen down the depth chart."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Dave Roberts is again the favorite to win NL manager of the year

"The finalists for National League manager of the year show how competitive the National League West was last season."

Inside Baseball | How Much Will Top-80 Free Agents Get?

"The former Twins closer looked pretty good in a pennant race, too. He’s a long way from his days working at Cold Stone Creamery. Expert: $24M/3 years. Me: $21M/3 years."

Another minor-league deal done. Can confirm Ryan Raburn is headed back to the Nationals. Hat tip to tweeter @TylerPoitras for pointing this one out to me. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 14, 2017

Analytics And Cost Containment Are Essential When Hiring New Crop Of MLB Managers

"Without question, Baker and Girardi possess several attractive qualities as managers that many would consider to be desirable or even requisite skills."

Fantasy baseball awards for the 2017 season

"Whether new Nationals manager Dave Martinez will give Turner the green light often enough to get to the 70-steal plateau is a legitimate question..."