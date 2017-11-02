Baseball America releases Washington Nationals’ Top 10 prospects list for 2018...

For the second straight winter, Washington Nationals’ outfield prospect Victor Robles is ranked No. 1 on Baseball America’s list of the Nats’ Top 10 prospects.

Robles, who turned 20 in May of this past season, posted a .300/.382/.493 line, 37 doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs, and 27 steals over 114 games and 496 plate appearances at Single-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg.

He was called up to the majors late this season, and ended up making the Nationals’ postseason roster as well.

Baseball America’s scouts gave Robles grades of (60, Batting), (70, Speed), (60, Defense) and (60, Arm Strength) on the scouts’ 20-to-80 scale last winter, and this time around, they have him listed as the Best Hitter for Average, Fastest Baserunner, and Best Athlete among prospects in the organization.

Juan Soto, ranked No. 2 overall on BA’s list of the Nationals’ prospects, dealt with injury issues in 2017 which limited him to 32 games and 123 PAs between Low-A Hagerstown (23 games) and the Gulf Coast League (nine games), putting up a .351/.415/.505 line, six doubles, a triple, and three home runs overall.

Erick Fedde, 24, made his MLB debut in 2017, but was shut down with a right forearm flexor strain out of an abundance of caution, as Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo explained in September.

“He’s a guy that would have probably missed a start or two, but he’s been through a lot this season,” Rizzo said.

“We started him in Spring Training as a starter, shortened his innings up as a reliever, and then stretched him out as a starter, so we felt that it’s a good time to shut him down to get healthy and prepare for next Spring Training.”

At Double-A Harrisburg, Fedde put up a 3.04 ERA, 3.24 FIP, 18 walks (2.88 BB/9), and 54 Ks (8.63 K/9), and at Triple-A he posted a 4.76 ERA, and a 3.54 FIP, with five walks (1.32 BB/9), and 25 Ks (6.62 K/9), though he struggled at the major league level, putting up a 9.39 ERA (16 ER in 15 1⁄ 3 IP), a 7.20 FIP, eight walks (4.70 BB/9), 15 Ks (8.80 K/9) in the three starts he made.

Fedde is ranked No. 3 overall on Baseball America’s Top 10 for 2018, the top-ranked pitcher in the Nats’ system.

Following the top three on BA’s list are Carter Kieboom (SS, No. 4), Seth Romero (LHP, No. 5), Luis Garcia (2B/SS, No. 6), Wil Crowe (RHP, No. 7), Daniel Johnson (OF, No. 8), Raudy Read (C, No. 9), and Yasel Antuna (SS/3B, No. 10).

