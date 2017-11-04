Wire Taps: Will Matt Wieters return to Washington? Nationals’ catching corps + more...

Initial reports on Friday, quoting anonymous sources, said Matt Wieters would exercise his $10.5M player option and return for a second season in D.C. Subsequent reports on the decision for the 31-year-old backstop, including one quoting Wieters’ agent, Scott Boras, said no decision has been made. So will the veteran catcher come back to D.C. in 2018? In disputing the original reports, Boras told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that what his client, “... does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand." What he did at the plate last season, however... well, “... what he does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand." Boras didn’t say that last part, of course. On to the links... Also, don’t forget, the AFL Fall Stars Game is on the MLB Network tonight... and on MLB.com.

Source: Matt Wieters intends to exercise his $10.5 million player option for 2018, remain with Nationals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 3, 2017

Scott Boras said Wieters is still weighing his options re: option. “What he does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 3, 2017

Update: am now hearing Matt Wieters exercising 2018 option is not at all a done deal. Nothing official either way, no decision made. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 4, 2017

NATS BEAT:

"Matt Wieters intends to exercise his 2018 player option and remain with the Nationals, according to a source, though the catcher's agent says a final decision has not been made."

"Also, the Nationals will have to decide if they’ll go after Brandon Kintzler, a closer with Minnesota before the Twins traded him to Washington July so that he could be used in a setup role."

#Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo on what new #Nationals’ skipper Dave Martinez brings to the table: pic.twitter.com/Di3Wy5Uea6 — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) November 3, 2017

"General manager Mike Rizzo, a scout’s scout if ever there was one, is just as quick nowadays to mention a player’s WAR, launch angle or spin rate as any Ivy Leaguer running another club’s baseball operations department."

"Will Washington GM Mike Rizzo look to supplement the roster for one last run at a championship before potentially losing Harper? Stay tuned."

"Roark’s year may well have been defined more by when he didn’t pitch than when he did."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

"Well, at least for big-market teams such as the Nationals, Red Sox, and Yankees, just being good won’t cut it anymore."

"And then there’s Jesus Luzardo, whose ceiling would be best described as 'lofty.'"

"The top-ranked player in this year's Fall League, Robles was assigned to the Fall League after he finished the season on Washington's NLDS roster..."

We're told Robles was removed for "non-medical reasons" https://t.co/qHB1sN1EJL — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) November 3, 2017

The guess here is that "non-medical" = didn't hustle https://t.co/dq3nod7Qvl — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) November 3, 2017

"The questions: 1. Can they finally win the NLDS; and 2. Is 2018 their last chance?"