Wire Taps: Nationals’ prospect Victor Robles shines in AFL Fall Stars Game; Matt Wieters decides to stay with Nats in 2018...

Today’s link post is light on news, heavy on Victor Robles, who earned the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game MVP nod last night after a 1 for 3 game in which walked and scored two runs, and stole a base, while driving a run in with his only hit. There is some news, however...

Matt Wieters has now reportedly exercised his $10.5M player option for 2018, a day after a bit of will-he-or-won’t-he drama after the initial reports saying he’d return for a second season rather than testing the market after he struggled at the plate in his first season in D.C. but earned rave reviews from his pitchers for his preparation, game-calling, etc.

Also, Bobby Sendley is back. That makes one holdover coach returning to become part of Dave Martinez’s staff, and it means more aggressive sends to come next season and more low-fives on home run trots. On to the links...

NATS BEAT:

Fall Stars Game: How top prospects performed

"The top-ranked player in this year's Fall League, Robles lived up to the billing in the Fall Stars Game by winning MVP honors."

Nats' Victor Robles wins Fall Stars Game MVP

"Victor Robles is the highest rated prospect in the Arizona Fall League, and it was easy to see why as he put the bulk of his toolset on display in the annual Fall Stars Game."

Washington Nationals Top 10 prospects

"Baseball America described Washington's farm system as 'top-heavy.'"

Nationals’ Matt Wieters exercises 2018 option, triggering $10.5 million salary

"As had long been expected, catcher Matt Wieters exercised the 2018 player option in his contract and will return to the Nationals next season, according to a person familiar with the situation."

Bob Henley will return as Nationals’ third base coach

"The 44-year-old has a reputation as an extremely aggressive third base coach, and he has earned the nickname 'Sendley' over the years."

Minor meeting turned into major moment for Martinez

"Martinez said Maddon taught him many things, but the key element was being consistent with his players."

Doolittle seized closer's role and now expects to keep it long-term

"At the time, the Nats didn’t know for sure what role Doolittle would hold, but it quickly became clear he was their best option to close."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Annapolis is the real loser in Orioles-Nationals flap

"Are the Orioles so scared of a Nationals’ takeover they’ll yank a once-in-a-lifetime moment from Naval Academy midshipmen?"

Inside Baseball MLB Notes

"Some see Jayson Werth possibly returning on a one-year deal."