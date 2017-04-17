Week 2: Matt Wieters and Jack Parkman?

When I started writing the notes for this week I thought I was going to rant on how Stephen Drew needs to replace Anthony Rendon. In Monday’s sloppy game vs the Cardinals Tony went 0 for 6 at the plate and when fielding he kept throwing to first when a double play was possible. Drew on the other hand was making amazing stops and getting the double plays while hitting 3 for 4 and getting 4 RBI. It looked like Dusty was going with the hot hand and on Tuesday Rendon sat while Drew got the start. I thought we might have a hot corner platoon but it was all unraveled when Drew pulled up with a hamstring injury and landed directly on the 10 Day IR. In the last 3 days Rendon has hit 5 for 14 (.357) with 2 Doubles, 3 RBI and only 1 Strikeout. Hopefully Rendon can get his issues ironed out before Drew gets back and we won’t have to revisit this issue for the rest of the season.

I titled this post as I did because I can’t get over the fact that this season feels like the movie Major League II. I’m sure there’s parallels that are or aren’t there, but not having actually seen the movie in nearly 20 years I can only go on memory. The aging third baseman didn’t buy the team and there’s no religious idol worship in the locker room (that I know of). But we did get a Center Fielder that made everyone shake their heads, the rusty old skipper comes back to repeat his stellar year, and our Catcher went out with knee problems forcing management to bring in a big power hitting backstop that looks like he could eat nails. Thus, I propose, is Matt Wieters our Jack Parkman?

I’m not saying Wieters is going to cause clubhouse problems like Parkman (or for that matter like Papelbon). But the Nats are doing well and who knows what personalities could emerge if we were struggling like the Indians in the movie (or like the second half figurative and physical choke job in 2015). But I can’t come out and openly welcome Wieters like I have Eaton. It’s a rival thing and Wieters is a rival. I spent most of his career telling all my Baltimore friends how much overhyped he was. How can I just openly accept a rival after all this time?

Ok, so Baltimore isn’t the natural rival that maybe Philadelphia is. Or the competitive rival that the Mets are. But they are a geographical rival and every year the teams go head to head to put on a good series. The sport is built off rivals to make seemingly simple regular season series seem more intense. I enjoy the game because of these rivals and even though Rizzo has spent the last 6 years bringing them in (Werth, Murphy, Papelbon, Wieters) it takes me a little longer getting used to them. It was easy to claim Murphy as a Nat just by the circumstances that he came here after the Mets deciding not to give him and offer. Plus, the fact that he hasn’t has any sustainable slump makes him a good guy to cheer for. But do I have to now defend Wieters to those Baltimore holdouts in Delaware and Southern Maryland?

I married a Philly fan, and with marriage being and art of compromise, she’s ok with me wearing my Expos jerseys when we go to games in Philadelphia. It was a bitter pill when I had to defend the team when we overpaid for Werth and traded for Papelbon. Werth took a long time to be simutaniously playing well and on a winning team while Papelbon never panned out. It will just take me a while to get warm to Wieters. My Oriole buddies are actually paying attention to baseball again, now that the Ravens can’t make the playoffs. I live in Southern Delaware and this area has an abundance of Orioles holdovers so I won’t openly be cheering for him. Especially with a short contract and the Catcher in waiting still in Triple-A. But I look forward to eventually welcoming Wieters as an official Nat – just as soon as I’m sure he’s not going to choke out Bryce Harper or nickname Strasburg’s heater the "Masturbator."

This week in review

April 10 vs Cardinals - Nats win 14-6. Sloppy game with 5 errors (4 by the Nats). The Nats pull off a laugher in the end but Blake Treinen was not warming for the 9th when the game was still in a save situation.

April 11 vs cardinals – Nats win 8-3. Dusty Baker going with hot hand Stephen Drew but he pulls up with a hamstring and ends up on the 10 day DL. Wilmer Difo batting second didn’t seem like a good fit. Werth, Weiters, and Murphy all get Home Runs off of Lynn. Treinen gets work. He hadn’t pitched for 4 days after a busy first week comes in for non save situation.

April 12 vs Cardinals – Nats lose 1-6. The game never felt out of hand for the Nats but some sketchy calls from the home plate umpire late ends any rallies. Baseball teams pay a lot of money for players who are clutch, but MLB umpires seem to break down late in close games. Rendon struggles continued getting picked off on the bases, missing a diving ball, and throwing a ball away when trying for a double play. Glover, Solis, and Blanton each give up an ER in the 9th in the losing effort.

April 14 vs Phillies – Nats win 3-2. Daniel Murphy walks of on Daniel Murphy Bobble Head day. It’s that easy. Are you listening marketing department? Let’s just have a bobble head every day. For the first time in a while Treinen pitches when a true closer should, tied at home in the 9th when a save isn’t available.

April 15 vs Phillies – Nats lose 4-2. Almost half the starters take the day off. With all the rest days early this season I don’t know why Dusty is resting the starters, but I suppose you have to work in the bench players somewhere. Daniel Murphy has his first hitless day of 2017. Nats almost pull off another late inning thriller with a Heisey game tying home run. But with no support Blanton lets 2 cross in the 8th and the bullpen disappoints again.

April 16 vs Phillies – Nats win 6-4. Kelly gets both wins against the Phillies as this time Bryce Harper gets the walkoff. Chris Heisey stays warm as he counted as the go ahead run by being on base when Harper hit his homer. Rendon comes to life with 2 hits, a Run, and an RBI. Glover gets his firs blown save as Gio Gonzalez was left in for one batter too many. Treinen was in line for a loss, but for the 9th inning heroics.

Looking ahead:

If you win 2/3 of your home games great, but if you only win 1/3 of your road games you’re only a .500 team. The Washington Nationals face their first real test of the season against the Braves in their new digs, and then go to New York to face the Mets. The Braves are so far undefeated at the new SunTrust Park and the Nats hope to change that. Trea Turner could be back as soon as Tuesday and the Nats need a starter for Wednesday so we might see Joe Ross make his first start this season. Ross last pitched on Thursday for Syracuse going 7 efficient innings only throwing 85 pitches allowing 1 Earned Run with 6 Strikeouts in a no decision game.