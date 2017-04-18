Jayson Werth’s error in the eighth inning on Sunday led directly to a run scoring and put the eventual tying run on second base in what was a 3-1 game in the Nationals’ favor before the inning started.

Daniel Nava, who hit the one-out liner to left that got by Werth, ended up scoring from third on a two-out single as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to tie the game up at 3-3 in the series finale, but they lost in extras when Bryce Harper saved the day with his walk-off winner.

Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker wasn’t too hard on Werth when he discussed the error in his post game presser.

“That ball was kind of like, ‘Should I come get it?’ or, ‘No, I don’t want it to get past me.’ And then you get too close and it gets past you anyway. Everybody that has played the outfield has done that,” the former major league outfielder said.

Baker did, however, reiterate his stance that you just can’t give opposing teams extra outs.

“Baseball’s always tougher — it’s not made for extra outs,” Baker explained.

“Extra outs always cost you most of the time. The extra out didn’t cost them when [we had the lead] — with that infield hit and they threw the ball away, but invariably, if you keep giving away extra outs, it’s going to cost you.”

“We were very fortunate to win this getaway day,” he continued.

“I think this is our first getaway day of the year. Much needed off day tomorrow for our bullpen and then we’ve got a very, very tough road trip with the teams that we’re playing, different time zones, getting in late. I think we get in New York, barring any rain delays, 2:30 [AM]. We get in — heck, who knows, 3:30, 4:00 [AM] in Colorado, and I’m just hoping and praying that we don’t have any rain delays and get in any later.

“You’ll see different lineups just trying to keep guys fresh.”

