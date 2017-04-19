Shawn Kelley ends Nationals’ 3-1 win over the Braves twice after blown call by umps...

Shawn Kelley had to strike Chase d’Arnaud out... twice... before earning his first save of the season by locking down the ninth after Washington Nationals’ closer Blake Treinen gave up two hits, two walks and a run in the series opener with the Atlanta Braves in SunTrust Park.

Kelley came on with the bases loaded and the Nationals up, 3-1, popped up Emilio Bonifacio up for the second out of the inning, then threw a 1-2 slider by d’Arnaud.

That should have been out No.3.

Seriously?!?!? This is beyond BS, how in the HELL do you allow this MLB! #foultip pic.twitter.com/vC991hvd8s — Kevin Frandsen (@KevinFrandsen) April 19, 2017

Except... home plate ump CB Bucknor (who had a horrible night calling balls and strikes too) got together will his fellow umpires as the two teams left the field, and at the urging of Atlanta Braves’ third base coach Ron Washington, decided that d’Arnaud had fouled the pitch off. He did not.

It didn’t matter. The game was started back up, and one pitch later, Kelley struck d’Arnaud out again.

As the Nationals streamed onto the field, Jayson Werth decided to have a word with Bucknor. Things got heated, and Werth hadn’t yet calmed down when he spoke with reporters in the visitor’s clubhouse in SunTrust Park.

Here are Werth’s comments, in full, via MASN’s Mark Zuckerman:

“This is my like my 14th year in the big leagues. You see a lot of things, but when it’s consistently not with the standards of the league, I think something needs to be done. I just can’t believe that every time it’s bottom of the barrel. Every time. I know I’m handcuffed here. I can’t say a whole lot. I don’t want to get suspended. But these games are serious. That’s the thing. These games mean a lot. The game is over there, and all of a sudden it’s not over. I’m not even talking about balls and strikes or anything else. It just blows my mind that in a big league baseball game that can actually happen.”

Dusty Baker was not amused either, though he held back some when asked what the explanation was for the decision to restart the game.

“I don’t know,” Baker said. “The explanations that we got was that he heard it on the foul tip, but he didn’t see it hit the ground, but the other umpire said it hit the ground, but from where I was it looked like he missed it a foot. That’s why they tell you when you end the game you’ve got to say something right away, before everybody gets off the field. And so, I think Wash helped talk him into that it was a foul tip, but it wasn’t a foul tip from where we were and it was kind of a rough night all the way around.”

"Braves' Snitker on Bucknor's foul-tip call at end: "It looked like he missed it by about 8 inches." — David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) April 19, 2017

“Yeah. It’s not a reviewable play, which they told me, but it was just a — it was a mess, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

“Sometimes that happens, you’ll tip a ball and not feel it,” d’Arnaud said when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“But I didn’t feel it. I thought that the game was over and then next thing I know I’m back up there.”

What would Werth and Baker and the rest of the Nationals have had to say if d’Arnaud had connected for a hit when he was given an unwarranted second opportunity?

How did CB Bucknor and his crew come up with that call?