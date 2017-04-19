 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 14 WPA: Extra salami. Washington Nationals deliver 14-4 pummeling with barrage of grand-slam home runs, endless hits

Ross had a pretty nice 2017 debut, but the story of this game was TEH SLAMZ!

MLB: Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals

  • He settled in nicely: Joe Ross (+0.2%) gives up 3 runs over 7 IP, fanning six and walking one.
  • Scrappy, but also good at baseball: Adam Eaton (+14.7%) singles in a run to tie the game in the 3rd (+9.9%).
  • Perfectly coiffed: Bryce Harper (+43.3%) cranks a solo shot to right to get the Nats on the board with two down in the first (+10.2), then follows up with a majestic, two-out grand slam to dead center in the third to put the Nats ahead (+30.5%).
  • This is just stat-padding: Ryan Zimmerman (+0.9%) swats his own soaring grand slam the other way in the ayeth to put the game away (+2.0%).

Tonight’s WPA brought to you by shots:

