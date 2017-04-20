Two grand slams, 20 hits total, 14 runs scored. It was a big night for the Washington Nationals’ bats in the second of three with the Braves in Atlanta, GA’s SunTrust Park.

The twenty hits were a new season high for the Nationals. Two grand slams in a game?

It was the first time the Nats have done that since 2009 when Josh Willingham hit two in one game all by himself against the Milwaukee Brewers in Miller Park.

Last night, it was Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman connecting for base-clearing blasts.

“We had a big offensive night,” Dusty Baker told reporters after the 14-4 win, “especially out of Bryce [Harper] and out of [Ryan Zimmerman].”

“When you get 20 hits, it’s almost everybody. It was a big game. Bryce, he drove in all the runs early, and so it was a big offensive night for us and we played good baseball tonight.”

One unfortunate development, however, was that Jayson Werth injured his groin in an at bat in the third.

“He hurt his groin,” Baker said afterwards. “He was -- I guess his diagnosis is a groin spasm, and he’s day-to-day, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Werth reportedly didn’t seem too concerned about the issue:

Werth doesn't sound too concerned about the groin injury. Something he's dealt with before. Will see how he feels tomorrow, though. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 20, 2017

Through 13 games, the 37-year-old, 15-year veteran has a .289/.347/.489 line and three home runs in 49 plate appearances. He’s not in the lineup tonight.

Chris Heisey took over for Werth in left last night. Michael A. Taylor is playing in center and Adam Eaton is shifting to left for the finale of the three-game set with the Braves.

Here’s the UPDATED lineup that Dusty Baker is sending out against the Nationals’ NL East tonight: