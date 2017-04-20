 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 15 WPA: That’s some D! Washington Nationals win 3-2 to complete sweep.

New, 8 comments

Stras was solid, Zim looked vintage, and there were nifty defensive plays across the outfield.

By Doghouse
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
The kids call him, “Zim!”
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Image courtesy Fangraphs.

(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)

  • Bring teh HEEET: Stephen Strasburg (+20.3%) fans 10 and walks 2 over 7 innings pitched, giving up a pair of runs.
  • The kids call him ZIM: Ryan Zimmerman (+31.9% ) yanks some offspeed nonsense over the wall a bit left of center for a go-ahead, two-run jack with two outs in the 6th (+32.7%).
  • Good work, if you can get it: Oliver Perez (+6.3%) earns his first shutdown of the year by recording a big lefty-specialist out in the ayeth.
  • The hardest working man in the ayeth: Koda Glover (+7.8%) records a shutdown by getting the last two outs in the ayeth.
  • The Closing Consul: Shawn Kelley (+19.9%) follows the mandate of the Senate, leading his legions on a scoreless campaign through the 9th-inning to earn a shutdown. SPQR!

Tonight’s WPA brought to you by a change in the weather:

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...