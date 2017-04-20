Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- Bring teh HEEET: Stephen Strasburg (+20.3%) fans 10 and walks 2 over 7 innings pitched, giving up a pair of runs.
- The kids call him ZIM: Ryan Zimmerman (+31.9% ) yanks some offspeed nonsense over the wall a bit left of center for a go-ahead, two-run jack with two outs in the 6th (+32.7%).
- Good work, if you can get it: Oliver Perez (+6.3%) earns his first shutdown of the year by recording a big lefty-specialist out in the ayeth.
- The hardest working man in the ayeth: Koda Glover (+7.8%) records a shutdown by getting the last two outs in the ayeth.
- The Closing Consul: Shawn Kelley (+19.9%) follows the mandate of the Senate, leading his legions on a scoreless campaign through the 9th-inning to earn a shutdown. SPQR!
Tonight’s WPA brought to you by a change in the weather:
