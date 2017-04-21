The Nationals finally have their first sweep of the season! It came against the Braves, which wasn’t surprising — but still, nice to have some momentum heading into a showdown with the Mets.

Pitchers for the Nats to (potentially) trade for

Trevor Rosenthal? David Robertson? Alex Colome? Brad Boxberger?

The Nats had a weak spot, and they ultimately never fixed it

The Nats went after almost everyone, from Mark Melancon to Kenley Jansen to David Robertson. None are wearing the Curly W, but someone new may be soon.

Murphy scratched for Thursday, Turner to return Friday

Daniel Murphy was apparently experiencing tightness in his right leg before yesterday's game against Atlanta.

Mets all bruised up entering series with Nats

The Nats may be coming to Queens at an inopportune time for the New York Mets — everyone from Yoenis Cespedes to Lucas Duda is ailing.

Strasburg's plan to stay healthy is a stretch

Stephen Strasburg is fed up with being injured so often. With that in mind, he completely eliminated the windup from his pitching motion, only pitching from the (much less complicated and more repeatable) stretch.

Let's not get too excited about Gio Gonzalez just yet

Gio has been efficient, not allowing walks and stranding runners. Most of those numbers don't line up with his career totals -- so is this the new Gio?

Caps, Wizards are winning, but don't forget the Nats!

While John Wall sinks jumpers and Alex Ovechkin scores goals upon goals, Bryce Harper is doing his own thing near the Navy Yard, sending clutch homers into the stands.

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Mets — 7:10 PM

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Roark vs Jacob deGrom