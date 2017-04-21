Trea Turner was activated from the 10-Day Disabled List this afternoon.

The Washington Nationals announced that infielder Grant Green has been designated for assignment.

Five games and 19 plate appearances into his third major league campaign, Turner suffered a right hamstring strain on April 9th.

Turner was off to a slow-ish start before the injury, with a .158/.158/.211 line, a double and seven Ks.

Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo told 106.7 the FAN in D.C.’s The Sports Junkies on Wednesday that they were sending Turner to Washington’s Spring Training facilities in West Palm Beach, FL before he returned to the majors so they could get some work and a few at bats in while he recovered.

“Trea struggled a little bit out of the gate,” Rizzo said.

“Coming into the season, learning a new position and leading off for us, so we wanted to get him down there, get 15-20 at bats, and you can do that in three days, two days down there in West Palm because you can lead off every inning if you want to, and we want him to run around a little bit on the field before we get back to the big leagues, but he’s right around the corner. I think it will be a big energy boost for us to get him back at the top of the lineup.”

Turner played in two games in Florida.

Nats’ skipper Dusty Baker told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he would rejoin the team in New York today, though he might not play until Saturday.

“I don’t know if I’ll play him tomorrow,” Baker explained, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman, “because that’s the rest day that we kind of had planned for him after being so inactive for so long. But he’ll be available to us later in the game.”

Turner is not in the lineup tonight. Wilmer Difo is starting at short. But Turner is back off the DL for the start of the series in Citi Field.