Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- Serviceable: Tanner Roark (-11.2%) gives up 3 runs over 6 2⁄3 innings with 2 Ks and 2 walks, leaving with the bases loaded.
- Get ahead (as it were): Bryce Harper (+37.6%) cranks a two-run bomb just right of center in the first after Wilmer Difo takes a HBP on the helmet to put the Nats ahead (+18.1%).
- :DINGER MODE ACTIVATE: Jose Lobaton (-0.8%) crushes a solo shot to right to lead off the 5th and put the Nats ahead again (+15.0%).
- I was never worried: Oliver Perez (+21.6%) comes in with the bases loaded to get the last out in the 7th to earn a shutdown. He stays in and throws a 1-2-3 ayeth, further solidifying his shutdown.
- I was a little worried: Joe Blanton (+12.8%) puts runners 2nd/3rd before getting the 3rd out in the 9th to earn a shutdown and send it to extras. Enny Romero (+12.8%) throws a 1-2-3 10th for a shutdown of his own.
- Rally time: Harper doubles to lead off the 11th (+11.7%), taking 3rd on a WP (+10.8%). Trea Turner ends up taking a bases-loaded, pinch-hit walk later that inning to put the Nats ahead (+18.9%).
- Man on the spot (for the 2nd night in row?!): Shawn Kelley (+18.4%) comes on to seal the deal and earn a shutdown in the 11th.
Tonight’s WPA brought to you by the Maple Leaf, corrected:
Loading comments...