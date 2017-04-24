Washington Nationals’ outfielder Bryce Harper has been tearing it up at the plate in April. Harper has a .400 batting average, while hitting seven home runs, with 20 RBIs.

But, if you have been following Harper throughout his young career, this is no surprise.

Since 2013, Harper has been one of, if not the, best hitter in all of baseball during April.

Harper has posted 22 home runs, 69 RBIs and 61 walks in the first month of the regular season since 2013.

Harper has had his fair share of great moments this month like the grand slam against the Braves, and the walk-off blast to beat the Phillies at home.

Here is a look at some more April moments from Harper.

Let’s start with Harper making a strong impression in his big league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012.

Harper belted a double to center field, and his helmet flew off his head as he was speeding around the bases.

The following season, Harper hit two of his nine April home runs against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day. [ed. note - “I guess the Marlins didn’t learn this time around.”]

In a 2014 April matchup against the Marlins, Harper crushed a three-run home run to the upper deck of Nationals Park and I mean UPPER DECK!

Harper hit a grand slam against the Braves last season to record his 100th career home run.

Sticking to 2016, Harper came off the bench and hit a game tying home run against the Minnesota Twins. This led to one of the longest games in franchise history and a walk-off home run by Chris Heisey.

Harper got off to a strong start in April in 2016, before his well-documented struggles began last season. Will he be able to keep it going this time around?