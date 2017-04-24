With wins in three straight over the New York Mets, six straight on the current road trip and seven straight overall, the Washington Nationals are rolling.

Up next, a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field.

Stephen Strasburg’s going on the paternity list, so Jacob Turner is reportedly coming up later today.

Catch up on the latest Nationals-related news below...

NATIONALS vs METS:

Daniel Murphy ‘wants to beat Mets brains in’

“He wants to beat their brains in. He won’t say anything, and he won’t say anything to us. It’s not like he’s in here boasting that he wants to beat the Mets, but he wants to beat them apart." - Max Scherzer on Daniel Murphy

Max Scherzer spin rate leads Statcast of Day

"Scherzer entered his start at Citi Field leading Major League pitchers with an average spin rate of 2,570 rpm on his four-seam fastball, as tracked by Statcast™."

Mets' season quickly turning into uphill battle

"Unless the Mets are doomed to another year of crippling injuries, I don’t believe for a second that the season is going south on them..."

Best-in-majors Nats make early statement with sweep of Mets

"What’s not to like? The Nationals are red-hot, and they just won a decisive first battle against their chief division rivals."

Daniel Murphy’s grand slam powers Nationals’ sweep of Mets

"There was something so definitive about Daniel Murphy’s majestic blast in the first inning Sunday night..."

Real or not? Nationals make statement, Rockies best in West

"You can argue that the Washington Nationals just caught the New York Mets at the right time, with the Mets a little beat up and struggling. Or you can argue that Nationals are better."

Nationals win their seventh consecutive game

"Daniel Murphy provided the early offense, and Max Scherzer made it hold up..."

NATS vs ROCKIES:

Opposite dugout: Rockies living up to hype ... so far

"The Rockies were picked by many to be a 'not-so-under-the-radar' club this season and, through the first few weeks, it’s looked like a good choice."

Taking a look at the Nationals’ next series, at the Colorado Rockies

"A few things to think about as the Nationals begin a four-game series in Denver this week."

STRASDADDY:

Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg to go on paternity leave Monday

"The Nationals haven't announced who will pitch Monday against the Rockies."