The Washington Nationals finished up their series finale with the New York Mets on Sunday night at around 10:45 PM EDT, then packed up, boarded a plan and flew to Colorado for the start of the four-game set with the Rockies in Coors Field.

According to reports from The Mile-High City yesterday, the Nationals arrived in Denver at 5:00 AM EDT and rested up for last night’s 8:40 start in the series opener.

Though he said after the loss that snapped the Nats’ seven-game win streak that his team would, “... go get some rest tonight and then come back strong tomorrow and start a new streak,” Nationals’ manager Dusty Baker was clear before the start of the first game of four with the Rockies that being tired wasn’t an excuse.

“Tired is like a state of mind,” Baker said. “I remember talking to Don Baylor years ago, we were in the minor leagues and were complaining that we were tired and he goes, ‘Hey, man, it’s a state of mind. You’ve got to push through it.’ And ever since we had that discussion when we were kids that’s how I’ve always thought, so you just play, because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Bryce Harper and Matt Wieters got a day off on Monday night, but both are back in the lineup for the second game with the Rockies as the Nationals try to start a new win streak.

Joe Ross is on the mound for the Nats, making his second start of the season after his 2017 debut last week during the series in Atlanta that kicked off the current road trip.

Ross, 23, gave up six hits, a walk, and three earned runs in seven innings of work on the mound in the Nationals’ 14-4 win over the Braves in SunTrust Park.

He makes his second start in the majors (weather permitting) at 8:40 PM EDT tonight in Coors Field.

Here are the Nationals and Rockies’ lineups for tonight’s game: