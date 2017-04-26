Trea Turner joined the short list of Washington Nationals who have hit for the cycle last night when he hit a base-clearing triple in the seventh inning of the Washington Nationals’ 15-12 win over the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field to complete the fourth step.

In doing so, Turner became just the 310th player in major league history to accomplish the feat.

“There aren’t many guys that can say they drove in seven runs in a game. I just hope he remembers how he did it and duplicates it over and over and over.” - Dusty Baker on Trea Turner hitting for the cycle

Turner singled in his first trip to the plate in the first, doubled to drive in two runs in the second, hit a two-run opposite field home run to right in the sixth and then hit a triple in the seventh to drive in his fifth, sixth and seventh runs of the night, putting the Nationals up 14-5 in what ended up a 15-12 win.

He finished the night 4 for 6 with the seven RBIs.

Turner’s cycle was the third in Nationals’ franchise history (2005-present). He joined Brad Wilkerson (4/06/2005) and Cristian Guzman (8/28/2008) as the only three Nats who have done it.

Turner told MASN’s Dan Kolko after the game that he honestly did not realize he was a triple away from the cycle until after he’d collected his fourth hit of the night.

“I really didn’t know until probably about hitting second base,” Turner said.

“I was worried about getting the runs in, making sure I try to get some runs put up on the board, because I know they can score them pretty fast over there, so I was pretty consumed with the at bat and then when I got to second base I realized I had a shot at it.” “Last year I had a chance to hit for the cycle,” he added, “in one of the games and that’s all I thought about my last two at bats and it’s funny, when you don’t think about it you actually accomplish it.”

Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker was impressed with what he saw from the 23-year-old shortstop.

ICYMI: Every hit of the Treacycle. pic.twitter.com/GpWCvvMURG — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 26, 2017

“That was great. That was awesome,” Baker told reporters.

“Especially the hardest one to get is the triple, but this is the place — if you want to the triple, here is the place. The homer to the opposite field, I don’t know how many runs he drove in — “

“Seven,” reporters said.

“Seven runs? Well that stands out. That’s — wooo — there aren’t many guys that can say they drove in seven runs in a game. I just hope he remembers how he did it and duplicates it over and over and over.”

Brad Wilkerson homered in the third inning, singled in the fifth and then tripled in the seventh before adding a ground-rule double in the eighth that completed the cycle in the Nationals’ second game and first win after returning to D.C. on April 6th of 2005.

Cristian Guzman needed the triple to hit for the cycle in 2008 in Nationals Park, when he did it against the Los Angeles Dodgers in August of ‘08.

If you go back in D.C. baseball history: Jim King hit for the cycle for the second Washington Senators on May 26, 1964, Mickey Vernon hit for the cycle for the original Senators on May 19, 1946; Joe Cronin hit for the cycle on September 2, 1929; Goose Goslin hit for the cycle on August 8, 1924; and Otis Clymer hit for the cycle on October 2, 1908.