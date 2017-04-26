With two games remaining on the ten-game, three-city road trip that started last week in Atlanta, GA, then moved to New York and on to Colorado, the Washington Nationals are a bit beat up.

Last night’s rain-delayed run fest didn’t help either. Dusty Baker was asked after the 15-12 win if he might have to call up reserves to help his bullpen.

“I don’t know,” Baker said. “Everybody is kind of beat up at the end of this trip. It was cold out there tonight. It was brutally cold, but the bats are hot.”

This afternoon, Matt Grace was spotted in the Nats’ clubhouse by reporters in Coors Field, leading to speculation that the Nationals decided they needed some help in the ‘pen.

The Nationals then announced that Grace was officially recalled with right-hander Koda Glover going on the 10-Day DL with a left hip impingement.

That second part was a bit of a surprise.

Baker hinted recently that Glover was dealing with something, telling reporters during the discussion about naming a new closer that Glover was, “... nursing some things.”

Glover, of course, suffered a torn labrum in the hip late last season that ended his first pro season after he’d debuted in the majors with the Nationals.

In 11 games and 8 2⁄ 3 inning this season, the 23-year-old reliever has a 4.15 ERA, a 1.90 FIP, one walk (1.04 BB/9), six Ks (6.23 K/9) and two saves.

Grace, 28, made five appearances in the majors last season. In five games, one a start at Triple-A this season, the left-hander has a 5.63 ERA, a 2.79 FIP, one walk (1.13 BB/9) and 10 Ks (11.25 K/9) in eight innings.

Glover told reporters in Colorado that he felt something on his first pitch last night in Coors Field and the move was precautionary.

