With 26 runs and 28 hits in the last two games, the Washington Nationals’ lineup is humming.

As Colorado Rockies’ manager Bud Black put it after last night’s loss, “Their top five guys right now, presently, are swinging it. Really swinging it.”

Dusty Baker too talked about what’s working for Washington after his Nationals’ won their eighth game in the last nine, 11-4 in Coors Field.

“It’s great to see Zim have his success, because he was used to success. He had success before I got here and it’s a beautiful thing to see him doing well...” - Dusty Baker on Ryan Zimmerman

Having a hot-hitting Ryan Zimmerman in the middle of the lineup has definitely helped.

After a 3 for 5 night which saw the 31-year-old first baseman hit his eighth home run of the season, Zimmerman is 15 for 33 (.455/.514/1.000) with three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs on the current road trip.

“You got a guy that’s driving in runs and hitting the ball out of the ballpark,” Baker told reporters after the third game of four in Coors Field.

“I still got to keep him fresh,” Baker said.

“It’s great to see Zim have his success, because he was used to success. He had success before I got here and it’s a beautiful thing to see him doing well, hitting the ball on a line, he’s not missing pitches, he’s not going after bad pitches most of the time, man, it’s great to see it, everybody loves it and he invigorates a lot of life in the team.

“When you’re hitting behind Bryce [Harper] and in front of Bryce is [Trea] Turner and [Adam] Eaton and then the middle of the lineup and then you have to deal with [Daniel Murphy].

“We still got to get Anthony [Rendon] going, so we’re going to give Anthony a day off tomorrow, hopefully these two days help him get going.”

Apparently Zimmerman is getting a rest too with Adam Lind in at first this afternoon and Wilmer Difo handling third in the series finale.

The Nationals and Rockies wrap up their four-game set in the Mile High City today, in a 3:10 PM series finale in Coors Field.

Here’s the Nationals’ lineup for this afternoon’s game: