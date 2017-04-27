 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 22 WPA: That escalated quickly. Washington Nationals blow out Colorado Rockies 16-5 to crush road trip 9-1

The Nats racked up a franchise-record 11 runs in one inning. That’s good times.

By Doghouse
Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies
That’s right, this picture is of Gio HITTING, because that’s the kind of game it was.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Image courtesy Fangraphs.

(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)

  • Were the position players trolling him by withholding runs the whole time he was pitching? Gio Gonzalez (+22.4%) gives up 2 runs over 6 23 IP with 5 Ks and 3 walks. At the plate, he hits an RBI single and walks to force in a run!
  • Quick! Score runs! This may be all we get! Wilmer Difo (+3.0%) doubles in a run to tie it an one (one!) in the second (+12.9%).
  • Each run is precious! Adam Eaton (+9.3%) hits a monster solo bomb to put the Nats ahead in the 5th (+11.9%).
  • The rest is junk-timing: Jayson Werth (+15.1%) is 2-3 with a walk, Bryce Harper (+2.3%) hits a three-run bomb in the many-run 7th (+0.2%), and Daniel Murphy (-0.2%) hits the most superfluous solo bomb ever in the 9th (+0.0%).

Tonight’s WPA brought to you by confidence:

More From Federal Baseball