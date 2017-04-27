Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- Were the position players trolling him by withholding runs the whole time he was pitching? Gio Gonzalez (+22.4%) gives up 2 runs over 6 2⁄3 IP with 5 Ks and 3 walks. At the plate, he hits an RBI single and walks to force in a run!
- Quick! Score runs! This may be all we get! Wilmer Difo (+3.0%) doubles in a run to tie it an one (one!) in the second (+12.9%).
- Each run is precious! Adam Eaton (+9.3%) hits a monster solo bomb to put the Nats ahead in the 5th (+11.9%).
- The rest is junk-timing: Jayson Werth (+15.1%) is 2-3 with a walk, Bryce Harper (+2.3%) hits a three-run bomb in the many-run 7th (+0.2%), and Daniel Murphy (-0.2%) hits the most superfluous solo bomb ever in the 9th (+0.0%).
Tonight’s WPA brought to you by confidence: