So, to recap: Nine wins, 46 runs in four games, a few Bryce Harper home runs, and a Trea Turner cycle. Not half bad, huh?

Here’s what’s new at Nationals Park.

Bryce Harper is super, super locked in

Harper is hitting absurdly well. Here's why: he's only swinging at pitches he absolutely knows he can hit, and hit well.

It's quite possible that Bryce Harper is better than ever

Bryce Harper is feeling better and playing better, both than last season and in his MVP season. If he keeps it up, or even comes close, he's going to have his best season ever -- as long as he doesn't take himself too seriously.

Strasburg activated, Matt Grace back to Triple-A

Stephen Strasburg is back. Jacob Turner will remain with the Nationals in the bullpen.

What are the Capitals equivalents of your favorite Nats players?

The Nats and the Capitals are always contenders, are both in long championship droughts, and never make it out of the first few rounds of the playoffs. So player-by-player, what's the comparison? (Aside from the obvious Bryce Harper-Alex Ovechkin comparison)

Nats score almost as many runs as Royals have scored all season in one series with Rockies

The Nats finished with 46 runs in their four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. The Kansas City Royals have 54 runs this year, total.

The Mets are struggling, big time

BREAKING: The New York Mets are struggling with injuries...

Let's think best-case scenarios for a moment here

Murph looks like Murph, Trea Turner doesn't slump, and Bryce is Bryce with a capital 'B' again. What then, you ask? Then, series like the one the Nats just had with the Rockies happen.

Today’s Game: Mets vs Nationals

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs Max Scherzer