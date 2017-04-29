Washington Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker didn’t have an update on Adam Eaton for reporters when he spoke following the Nats’ 5-3 loss to the New York Mets.

“No, we’re waiting to make a determination tomorrow,” Baker said. “The doctor is supposed to let us know tomorrow.”

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal tonight, however, the diagnosis is in and it’s not good.

Eaton has a torn ACL in his left knee, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

Sources: #Nationals’ Eaton has torn ACL, out for year. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 29, 2017

Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes has since confirmed the report on Twitter:

Confirming what @Ken_Rosenthal said: Adam Eaton has a torn ACL. He is done for the season. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 29, 2017

Eaton suffered the injury in the ninth inning of Friday night’s loss, stepping on first base awkwardly after hustling down the line to beat out a base-loading infield single.

Eaton crumbled to the ground beyond the first base bag and he had to be helped off the field, unable to put any weight on the leg.

The diagnosis is a worst-case scenario for the Nationals, who traded three prospects (Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning) to the Chicago White Sox for Eaton this winter, thinking they’d solved their center field issue for 2017 and beyond, since the outfielder is under team control for four more seasons at a relatively affordable price.

The plan going forward is for Michael A. Taylor to take over in center, thought Baker stressed this morning that Taylor needed to take advantage of the opportunity and prove he can play every day.

The Nationals called outfield prospect Rafael Bautista up today, and they have other options in the minors should Taylor and Bautista struggle.

None are likely to produce what was expected from Eaton, however, who was off to a .297/.393/.462, seven double, two home run start to his first season in D.C.

