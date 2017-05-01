The Washington Nationals put up 23 runs (yes, 23 runs) against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Anthony Rendon hit three home runs and collected 10 RBI (yes, three and 10) on his own — it was a pretty good game for the curly-W wearers. Let’s take a look at some of the best parts.

The bullpen’s stellar performance:

/Taps mic

/clears throat

/waits

/waits



The Nats used four relievers today. They went 5 IP, giving up 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB. Blanton struck out two — Nats Review Charlie (@nationalsreview) April 30, 2017

Aside from Anthony Rendon’s incredible-ness, this is the number one thing to be excited about.

If the bullpen actually starts rolling and the team continues to fire on all cylinders, beware.

The team’s slugging percentage on the day:

the Nationals slugged 1.022 today — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 30, 2017

A perfect slugging percentage, FYI, is 1.025 (slugging percentage is calculated by total bases divided by number of at bats).

A high slugging percentage indicates a lot of extra-base hits, which the Nats did coincidentally have a lot of on Sunday.

The records the team set and the achievements they accomplished:

Nationals have the top three players in MLB in RBI (Zimmerman, Murphy, Harper).

They had another player (Rendon) get 10 RBI today. — MLB Statistics (@MLBRandomStats) April 30, 2017

The Nationals have scored more runs this week than the Royals have in the entire month of April. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 30, 2017

The Nationals finish April with 170 runs - 10th most all time. The other 9 all played in the Juiced Era (1993-2008). — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) April 30, 2017

The Nationals scored 170 runs in April, their most in a month since moving to Washington in 2005. pic.twitter.com/WZcxHFZIXx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 30, 2017

Anthony Rendon: first player with four runs, ten RBI, and zero outs made at the plate in a game since RBI became an official stat. — MLB Statistics (@MLBRandomStats) April 30, 2017

SPOILER ALERT: Ryan Zimmerman just set another #Nats record.



Zim has the most RBI in a single month in Nationals history (29). pic.twitter.com/fSFxSFi8BF — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 30, 2017

Rendon. Home run. His 3rd of the day. He's the 13th player in MLB history with 10 RBI in a game. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 30, 2017

19 runs are a new #Nats club single-game record. Previous: 17 (May 20, 2011 at BAL) — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 30, 2017

According to Elias Sports Bureau, #Nats are 1st team in MLB history to score 14+ runs five times in April. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 30, 2017

Bryce Harper set the MLB record for runs scored in April. 32. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 30, 2017

Everyone from Harper to Rendon to Zimmerman got involved in the Nats’ historic month of April.

Position player pitching!:

Kevin Plawecki has the best era on the @Mets staff currently with 0.00 #LGM pic.twitter.com/Z0yxbDRbHi — Jimmy C (@JConstantinides) April 30, 2017

Kevin Plawecki already has that fifth starter swagger pic.twitter.com/kkZgmReiVj — Good Fundies (@goodfundies) April 30, 2017

Granted, his first inning was much more successful than his second, but seeing a position player pitching is always a fun sight no matter what team they’re on or what the score is.

The Turner-Rendon bromance continuing:

Turner on Rendon: "That's why he's my favorite player." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) April 30, 2017

Anthony Rendon’s godforsaken day:

Workshopping new nicknames:



Tony Three Bombs?

Tony Sixteen Bags?

Tony Ten RBI? pic.twitter.com/k3ll620SjR — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 30, 2017

Anthony Rendon's *career* batting average...

Before today: .272

Currently: .274 — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) April 30, 2017

In one day, Anthony Rendon raised his wRC+ from 59 to 107. April baseball is great. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 30, 2017

Just how, Anthony? How?

ALL OF THE RUNS:

Two touchdowns. Three field goals. pic.twitter.com/eSSIyOIsnE — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 1, 2017

ALL OF THEM!