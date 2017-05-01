 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best parts of the Washington Nationals’ 23-5 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday

The Mets were Ren-done when Tony stepped on the field.

By Will Kubzansky
New York Mets v Washington Nationals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals put up 23 runs (yes, 23 runs) against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Anthony Rendon hit three home runs and collected 10 RBI (yes, three and 10) on his own — it was a pretty good game for the curly-W wearers. Let’s take a look at some of the best parts.

The bullpen’s stellar performance:

Aside from Anthony Rendon’s incredible-ness, this is the number one thing to be excited about.

If the bullpen actually starts rolling and the team continues to fire on all cylinders, beware.

The team’s slugging percentage on the day:

A perfect slugging percentage, FYI, is 1.025 (slugging percentage is calculated by total bases divided by number of at bats).

A high slugging percentage indicates a lot of extra-base hits, which the Nats did coincidentally have a lot of on Sunday.

The records the team set and the achievements they accomplished:

Everyone from Harper to Rendon to Zimmerman got involved in the Nats’ historic month of April.

Position player pitching!:

Granted, his first inning was much more successful than his second, but seeing a position player pitching is always a fun sight no matter what team they’re on or what the score is.

The Turner-Rendon bromance continuing:

Anthony Rendon’s godforsaken day:

Just how, Anthony? How?

ALL OF THE RUNS:

ALL OF THEM!

