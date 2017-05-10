Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- You have to go the distance if you want a win: Max Scherzer (+30.9%) gives up 2 runs over 8 IP, striking out 11 and walking 2.
- Jump out: Daniel Murphy (+10.5%) smacks a second-inning solo shot to get the Nats an early lead (+10.5%).
- It’s almost enough to make me forget the goatee: Adam Lind comes up big with a pinch-hit, three-run bomb to regain the lead in the ayeth (+35.1%).
- Scratch off another potential closer: Enny Romero (-47.7%) gets rattled after a “balk,” and lets in two runs to send the game to extras and earn a meltdown.
- Lone bright spot: Oliver Perez (+9.7%) gets a big strike out to help defuse a two-on jam in the 10th and earn a shutdown.
- No Cinderellas in THIS bullpen: Justin Turner (-10.1%) finishes extricating the Nats from the 10th, throws a scoreless 11th, then gives up three hits in the 12th to lose it and turn that good work into a meltdown.
- Figures of demerit: Ryan Zimmerman (-15.9%) is 1-5 with 2 LOB. Jayson Werth (-14.2%) is 0-4 with a walk. Trea Turner (-28.1%) is 1-6, getting saddled with the WPA for an inning-ending fly-out DP when Brian Goodwin TOOTBLANs in the 12th (-14.2%).
This WPA brought to you by martial culture:
