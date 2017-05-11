You may have heard, but Adam Eaton tore his ACL on April 28th against the New York Mets. It was a crushing (okay, maybe not crushing, but still pretty bad) blow for the Washington Nationals, who lost a leadoff man they paid dearly for and the spark plug to one of the league’s best offenses.

Yesterday, Eaton underwent surgery to repair that ACL. He’ll be out for 6-9 months, but should return in time for Opening Day 2018.

We made it! Getting on the road to recovery! Can't wait to get after it. Big thanks to all of the doctors/nurses who made it go smoothly. I miss being out there with the boys!Soon enough! #holditdownfellas A post shared by Adam Eaton (@adam_eaton2) on May 9, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

“We’re anticipating that it should be an ordinary rehab,” Nats GM Mike Rizzo said, as quoted by Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post.

However, until Eaton can walk around again, or even use crutches, how will he get from place to place? Simple: he’ll use a scooter-thingy.

Had to add to my collection with this bum leg I have. Welcome #SwagAtron .. gonna need some modifications, as well as a nickname.. any ideas? A post shared by Adam Eaton (@adam_eaton2) on May 10, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Eaton’s ‘SwagATron,’ as he calls it, will help him be an active member of the Nats clubhouse and somehow make him shorter than he already was before (Eaton stands tall at a mighty 5’8”). But when he’s actually in the clubhouse and sitting in a chair instead of riding the SwagATron, where will he put the SwagATron?

Simple:

The boys really know how to make me feel at home! #myboys #myparkingspot #handicap A post shared by Adam Eaton (@adam_eaton2) on May 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Well done, Nats. Adam? Never change, okay? Never change.

UPDATE!!!!

And the parking spot just keeps getting better... #thanksfellas #artwork A post shared by Adam Eaton (@adam_eaton2) on May 11, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

WHO DID THIS? STEP FORWARD, ANONYMOUS NATIONALS HERO, AND RECEIVE OUR INFINITE GRATITUDE!