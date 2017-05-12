Wire Taps: Matt Wieters helps Nationals beat Orioles; Inside J-Dub’s 11-pitch AB; Koda Glover ready to return

Okay, so it rained a little. Good thing it won’t rain today.

Wait, what do you mean, “SCATTERED SHOWERS”?

Here are today’s waterlogged links.

Matt Wieters, an Oriole when the rivalry was just beginning, helping out new side of Beltway Battle

Wieters was a four-time All-Star in Baltimore, and a pretty smart dude overall.

Inside Jayson Werth's 11-pitch at-bat that led to a homer

Jayson Werth fouled off pitch after pitch after pitch until he got one he really, really liked, and teed off on it to start the Nats' comeback.

Glover ready to return, Adam Eaton returns to the clubhouse

Eaton plans to rehab in D.C. to spend as much time around his teammates as he possibly can. Meanwhile, Koda Glover will likely be activated today.

Nats need Taylor to contribute offensively

Losing Adam Eaton sucks. It'll suck less if Michael A. Taylor can heat up, even if it's just a little.

Wait, the Nationals' biggest problem isn't the bullpen?

Center field is what we're panicking about now? Okay, sounds good.

Wieters helps new team beat old team

Something something poetic justice something something

Today’s Game: Phillies vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs Tanner Roark