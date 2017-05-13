Tanner Roark held the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs (both unearned) on two hits in six innings of work back on May 7th in Citizens Bank Park, in what ended up a 6-5 loss in which he received no decision.

It was Roark’s second outing against the Washington Nationals’ NL East rivals, against whom the 30-year-old right-hander has a 1.38 ERA, three walks, eight Ks and a stingy .136/.191/.182 line against this season.

Roark faces the Phillies for the third time in 2017 tonight, in the nation’s capital for the second time, after he gave up four hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work in D.C. back on April 15th.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta, the Nationals’ 2013 fourth round pick, who was dealt to the Phillies in the Jonathan Papelbon trade in July of 2015, starts for Philadelphia tonight, after he gave up nine hits (three home runs) and four runs total in five innings against the Nationals on May 5th.

The Phils try to reverse the recent trend against the Nats, which has seen them drop 17 of their last 22 games vs the defending NL East champs, over which they’ve been outscored 98-76, going 1-6 in those series.

The Phillies dropped 2 of 3 in their one series in D.C. this season, leaving them 42-46 all-time in Nationals Park, and 4-5 overall against Washington so far in 2017.

They’ve gone 5-11 so far on the road this season, and 2-8 in their last ten games, while the Nationals are 6-4 in their last 10 and 10-6 at home.

HERE’S THE NATS’ LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S GAME AGAINST THE PHILLIES: