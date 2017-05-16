Okay, so that was a bit of a day on Sunday. Hopefully a day of rest did the Nationals some good.

Here’s the news from Nationals Park.

The Nats gambled on a bullpen without a closer... and lost

The Nationals simply don't have a closer. That really, really, really stinks.

To fix their bullpen woes, the Nats need more than just a closer

Dave Cameron suggests that the Nationals need to acquire more than one pitcher this summer... and they may be able to get them both in one deal with the Athletics or White Sox.

Ryan Zimmerman is over your launch angle discussion

Sabermetrician after sabermetrician has come to Ryan Zimmerman's locker, hoping for answers about how he's *really* changed his launch angle. Every time, Zim provides them with the answer they aren't looking for: he's healthy.

Young fan asks Rizzo to re-sign Harper, Werth

LISTEN TO HER, MIKE!

Nats admire John Wall's game-winning three

Gio Gonzalez, Anthony Rendon, and Brian Goodwin were all on hand for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Nats have no choice but to fix their bullpen

The Nationals' offense has slugged, according to plan. The bullpen has a -0.6 WAR, 5.33 ERA, and have a .317 BABIP against. If they're going to make a playoff run, they simply have to fix it.

Harper could benefit greatly from long-term loyalty to the Nats

Bryce Harper could very well be just okay with staying with the Nats if it means being somewhere familiar and safe to him.

Mike Rizzo still has work to do

The Nats still have holes to fill; the bullpen and the fifth starter come to mind. Where will Rizzo look for help?

Bobblemania: How the Trea bobble wait almost killed me

The ushers promised bobbles. The crowd foamed at the mouth and became ruthless. It was, in a word: BOBBLEMANIA

The Nats are struggling to pitch, but the Pirates are struggling to hit

The Pirates are six games under .500 and have scored the third least amount of runs in the league. (Also: Who will pitch Wednesday?)

Harper's signing for 2018 won't mean much in the long run

The Nats avoided paying Bryce Harper more than $22 million dollars in 2018, but they didn't do much else to keep him in D.C. otherwise.

Tomorrow’s Game: Nationals vs Pirates

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Strasburg vs Chad Kuhl