Okay, so yesterday was bad. The good news is that the Nationals now go to Suntrust Park in Atlanta, where they last swept the Braves. Happy thoughts, everyone. Happy thoughts.

Here’s the scoop from SunTrust.

Now that we’re past the quarter pole, a look at what’s ahead

Erick Fedde, Austin Adams, and Trevor Gott are all names to remember when the Nats play 20 straight from June 2nd to June 21st.

Rizzo explains why Fedde is moving to 'pen, Ross isn't

The move to put Fedde in the pen had been in the works for a while before it happened, especially considering that Fedde still has an innings-limit and that the Nats want him in the show this season. Joe Ross is apparently "too valuable as a starter."

Somehow, the Nats have a huge lead in the NL East

The Nationals' next closest competitor is the Atlanta Braves, the proud owners of a 16-21 record. How, exactly, does that work?

Felipe Rivero is killing it in Pittsburgh, because of course he is

Felipe Rivero blew four fastballs by Bryce Harper on Thursday for a strikeout, maintaining an 0.87 ERA.

Rival GM: Bryce Harper will bring in "closer to $500 million"

This guy also claimed that Bryce is "twice the player that Giancarlo Stanton is." Early suitors include (sigh) the Yankees, Dodgers, and Phillies, as well as the Nationals.

Robertson, Herrera, Colome, Melancon, Ramos, Osuna have all come up as names in Nats' search for closer

The Nats have begun to make calls to attempt to fill the closer slot; nobody is available yet, but when they are, Mike Rizzo has his names.

Ryan Zimmerman says offensive surge due to good health

Ryan Zimmerman is healthy, and according to him, that's all that matters.

When Andrew McCutchen was on the table, the Nats were the closest to getting him

A potential deal would have involved Lucas Giolito and Gio Gonzalez. Needless to say, given McCutchen's average (.214), the Nats probably won't be trying to trade for him.

Nats, in first place, hit quarter mark with loss showing their problems

Tanner Roark's pitch count was high. The relievers gave up a bunch of runs. The defense made errors. The Nationals, somehow, are in first place.

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Braves — 7:35 PM

Probable Pitchers: Gio Gonzalez vs R.A. Dickey