The Nationals will play again tonight. Whether or not they score 23 runs, we don’t know, but we can dream, right?

Here’s what’s new at Nats Park.

R.I.P. Adam Eaton’s 2017 campaign and Nats News:

Without Adam Eaton, the Nats will need help

Here are some of the guys they can make a move to acquire.

The Nationals are the best team in baseball, even without Adam Eaton

"While no team can brush off the loss of a player as talented as Eaton and pretend they didn’t need him in the first place, the Nationals are still better than we thought."

Fox Sports: Washington Nationals interested in Royals closer Kelvin Herrera

"The Nationals’ interest in Herrera, in addition to other possible bullpen pieces, was reported last week by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal."

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks series: Two of baseball’s highest-scoring teams face off

"The Nationals have scored 170 runs in 25 games this season — 29 more than the team with the second-highest output in the majors. That team? The Diamondbacks."

Adam Eaton Forces The Nationals to Make Another Big Decision

"The team saw center field as a big enough weakness to surrender Lucas Gilioto, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning six months ago, so they probably shouldn’t be willing to roll with the pre-Eaton status quo now."

The stats the Nats are beating the rest of the league in

Spoiler alert, it's almost all of them.

This might be Michael A. Taylor’s last chance to prove he’s an everyday center fielder "The Nationals figure their lineup is deep enough to absorb Eaton’s loss — scoring a club-record 170 runs in April is sound evidence..."

The Nats' rout happened because of an impromptu Adam Eaton tribute, because of course

Spanky keeps hitting in spirit, even if he's currently unable to come to the plate.

The bullpen, not losing Adam Eaton, is the Nats' biggest problem

“The Nats don't need to worry too much about their offense; instead, improving their bullpen should be their chief concern to spark a deep run in October.”

Impress your friends: Seven notes from Major League Baseball

"Rendon became the first player to drive in 10 runs in a game since the Angels’ Garret Anderson in 2007 and the first to go 6-for-6 with at least three home runs since the Dodgers' Shawn Green in 2002."

Nats fans help Jayson Werth’s No. 1 fan raise $11,000 for childhood cancer research

"Jude said that Werth told her he learned of her pledge to shave her head during Washington’s four-game series at Coors Field last week..."

Fantasy sports:

Baseball Prospectus | Closer Report: Week 5

"I still prefer Kelley in this group, but it’s becoming more and more clear that no one in Washington has Dusty Baker’s full trust."

Fantasy Baseball 2017: Best of April

"The #1 player in Fantasy Baseball through April is Ryan Zimmerman! Raise your hand if you predicted this… PUT YOUR HAND DOWN!"

Breaking: The New York Mets

New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson made decision to start Noah Syndergaard despite no MRI

"Reeling from the team's latest injury, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said it was his decision to let Noah Syndergaard start Sunday..."