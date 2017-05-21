With the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win last night, the Washington Nationals set a new season-high with four straight losses.

Things just aren’t bouncing the Nats’ way right now, Dusty Baker told reporters after the second straight loss in SunTrust Park.

“Nothing lasts forever, good and bad, so right now — every good team is going to go on a three or four-game losing streak and I’m hoping this is the end of it tonight.” - Dusty Baker

“We hit some balls good, but we’re in a tough period right now,” Baker said.

“You can’t hang your head. They’re probably a little down, but you’ve just got to keep fighting because tomorrow is another day.

“Nothing lasts forever, good and bad, so right now — every good team is going to go on a three or four-game losing streak and I’m hoping this is the end of it tonight.”

On the year, the Nats have scored an NL-best 243 runs, (5.79 runs per game), but over the course of the four-game losing streak, they’ve averaged 2.75.

“We’re still hitting some balls good,” Baker said. “We’re hitting some balls on the nose.

“Can’t guide it, all you can do is hit it, and we’ll get back to that same form again, because we’ve got some guys that can hit.”

“A lot of things have bounced against us in the last few days, it’s not all bad luck, but at the same time, a few things here gets some momentum our way...” - Trea Turner

“I think it’s just a little phase,” Trea Turner said, after going 2 for 4 on Saturday, leaving him 5 for 23 through five games on the six-game road trip that ends today.

“I think we’re still having good at bats, we’re just not scoring runs. Still battling, still putting the ball in play, it’s just one of those things where you’re not scoring ten runs a game, instead you’re scoring two, and that’s obviously a big difference, but I don’t think we’re that far off from doing that.”

“A lot of things have bounced against us in the last few days, it’s not all bad luck, but at the same time, a few things here gets some momentum our way, and we could have won a few of the ballgames the last few days, but that’s just baseball, you have to roll with it and keep moving forward.”

Baker and the Nationals try to salvage the series finale this afternoon as they wrap up their three-game set in SunTrust Park.

HERE’S THE NATS’ LINEUP FOR THE SERIES FINALE WITH THE BRAVES: