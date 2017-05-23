In order to make room on the roster for Joe Ross’s return to the rotation tonight in the series opener with the Seattle Mariners, the Washington Nationals optioned outfielder Brian Goodwin back to Triple-A Syracuse this afternoon.

Goodwin, 26, has played in 10 games in the majors this season, starting three times and going 3 for 16 with two doubles thus far.

In 25 games and 103 PAs at Triple-A, Goodwin has put up a .256/.327/.367 line with four doubles and two home runs.

Ross, who turned 24 on May 21st, returns to the major league rotation after struggling in three starts this season, posting a 7.47 ERA, 6.16 FIP, four walks (2.30 BB/9) and 14 Ks (8.04 K/9) in 15 2⁄ 3 IP, over which opposing hitters have a .303/.348/.615 line.

In five starts at Triple-A Syracuse this season, the right-hander has a 4.88 ERA, 3.93 FIP, eight walks (2.60 BB/9) and 22 Ks (7.16 K/9) in 27 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Ross started the season in the minors, since the Nationals didn’t need a fifth starter early, and struggled when he came back up, as Nats’ skipper Dusty Baker explained after the decision was made to send him back down to the top minor league affiliate.

“Joe wasn't Joe,” Baker said, as quoted by AP writer David Ginsburg.

“That was it in a nutshell. His usually hard sinker wasn't sinking, and his usually sharp slider wasn't sliding."

Ross worked, while in Syracuse, on breaking some bad habits, and getting some more consistency with his arm slot, which had dropped, GM Mike Rizzo explained, “.. down about four to six inches since the last time that he was pitching well for us.”

The Nationals announced that Ross would return to the rotation yesterday and made the announcement on Goodwin returning to Triple-A this afternoon.