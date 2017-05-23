The Nationals had already enjoyed a pretty decent fourth inning on Tuesday night against the Mariners before Bryce Harper came to the plate; a Matt Wieters single, Trea Turner triple, and Jayson Werth home run extended a 2-0 lead into a 6-0 lead.

But as bajillion-time All-Star, 2015 MVP, Bryce Harper strolled to the plate and did his patented Bat Tap™, he knew that no lead is ever safe (especially given the state of the Nats’ bullpen).

With that in mind, he worked the count to 1-1 with two outs, and went for broke on an 81.0 MPH Changeup which didn’t have that much change in it.

The result? A 450-foot blast to deep, deep, deep, deep center field that one can only assume, due to the peering fan, landed far beyond the wall and into the tunnel behind it.

At 450 feet, it was only 15 feet short of the longest home run in the history of Nationals Park, a 465-foot shot off the front wall of the Red Porch hit by none other than “The Beast” himself, Michael Morse.

Here’s a look at the homer. Just in case you wanted to see. If you were a Mariners fan, I would understand. Otherwise: