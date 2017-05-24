Game 45 WPA: Rendon, amirite? Nats beat Ms 5-1 as 2-bags goes 4-bags

Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- I think it’s fair to call this a comeback: Tanner Roark (+15.5%) gives up 1 run over 7 IP with 8 Ks and no walks.
- Double his nickname: Anthony Rendon (+21.8%) lobs a three-run homer just over the visiting bullpen fence in left center to give the Nats the lead in the first (+22.9%).
- Also busy: Trea Turner (+10.3%) is 1-4 with a reached-on-error and two stolen bases.
This WPA brought to you by the apotheosis of the e-bow:
