Hey, look! A semi-functioning bullpen!

(*Knocks on wood seventeen thousand times*)

Here’s the news from Nats Park.

The Nats should re-sign Jayson Werth

It was a deal that didn't seem to make much sense at the time. After seven years of it looking brilliant, the Nats should re-up on Werth for one more year to bridge between the past and future of the Nationals’ outfield.

Anthony Rendon has gone on another baseball-murdering spree

Three home runs in two days. Whoops!

Nats place Chris Heisey on DL with a biceps rupture

Heisey felt something earlier, and then re-aggravated it in batting practice on Wednesday. Brian Goodwin has been called up in his place.

Phillies think that Harper could be good fit with team

This isn't surprising. Is it even possible to name a team where Bryce Harper *isn't* a good fit?

Nats move up today's game to 12:05 PM due to predicted inclement weather

With thunderstorms due in the afternoon, the Nats and Mariners didn't want to take their chances on having to pull off one of the hardest rescheduled games in baseball (D.C., in case you didn’t notice, is pretty far from Seattle).

Today’s Game: Mariners vs Nationals — 12:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Ariel Miranda vs Gio Gonzalez