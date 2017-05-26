The Washington Nationals used a dominant performance from Max Scherzer, and three home runs to beat the San Diego Padres, 5-1 on Friday evening.

Scherzer gave up one run on three hits and two walks, and recorded 13 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

Scherzer was an out away from throwing a complete game, but he hit Padres’ third baseman Ryan Schimpf to load the bases with two outs, which forced acting manager Chris Speier to take him out of the game.

Shortstop Trea Turner went 2-4 with a double and a leadoff home run in the first inning.

Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and Bryce Harper each hit two-run home runs. Catcher Matt Wieters went 2-4, while Jayson Werth recorded his fourth stolen base of the season.

Padres’ pitcher Luis Perdomo gave up three runs and six hits in six innings of work.

Schimpf went 1-3 and hit a homerun in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. First baseman Wil Myers struck out three times.

Nationals are now 29-18.

Here’s how it happened:

Scherzer got things going by striking out Allen Cordoba then forced Wil Myers to hit into a double play after walking Yangervis Solarte .

SEE YOU LATER! Trea Turner blasted a leadoff home run to center field in the bottom of the first. Nats up 1-0.

Perdomo bounced back by striking out Jayson Werth and getting Harper to fly out to left field. Rendon kept the inning alive with a double to the left field corner. Adam Lind grounded out to end the inning.

Austin Hedges put the Padres into the hit column with a two-out single. Scherzer got Matt Szczur swinging at a slider in the dirt.

Perdomo kept the Nats hitless in the second inning.

Scherzer got through the third inning with ease by striking out the side.

Turner hit a one-out double to left-center before Werth flied out. Perdomo put himself in a tight situation when he walked Harper and Anthony Rendon to load the bases. Perdomo escaped the third inning thanks to a groundout by Lind.

Schimpf belted a two-out solo home run to right field to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning.

SEE YOU LATER! Taylor hammered a two-run home run to center field with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nats up 3-1. Turner recorded hit third hit of the game with another double.

Scherzer and Perdomo didn’t allow a hit in the fifth inning.

Scherzer had an impressive sixth inning, striking out two of three batters faced.

Perdomo struck out two batters, and forced Scherzer to ground out to third after giving up a leadoff double to Wieters.

Scherzer struck out Wil Myers in the seventh inning for his seventh strikeout. The next two batters grounded out.

Kirby Yates comes out of the bullpen to pitch the eighth inning for the Padres.

Kirby Yates comes out of the bullpen to pitch the eighth inning for the Padres. Luis Perdomo line: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 8/2 GO/FO

6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 8/2 GO/FO SEE YOU LATER! Harper hit a 3-2 slider to the upper deck for his 15th home run of the season. Nats up 5-1.

Scherzer struck out Hedges and Szczur for his 10th and 11th strikeout of the game.

This is Max Scherzer's 53rd career 10+ K game (and 3rd this month). #LegendofMax pic.twitter.com/MXTvZNB7rn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 27, 2017

Scherzer gives up a base hit and a walk before striking out Myers. Scherzer came out of the game after hitting Schimpf to load the bases with two outs.

Scherzer’s line: 8.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO, 8/5 GO/FO

Koda Glover recorded the final out. Nationals win, 5-1.

