A sweep of the San Diego Padres would have been a nice way to close out the three-game set in D.C., but Washington settled for 2 out of 3 this weekend in Nationals Park.

The current NL East division leaders start a three-game set in San Francisco this afternoon with a 4:05 PM EDT series opener in AT&T Park.

Tanner Roark makes his fourth appearance and third start in the Giants’ home, where he’s 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA and a .224/.286/.362 line against in 15 1⁄ 3 IP in his career.

While you wait for the start of today’s game, catch up on the latest Nationals news...

NATS BEAT:

Schedule doesn’t line up for Nationals, and how they handle it could be defining

"More than any other aspect — pitching and defense, hitting and managing — baseball is defined by the schedule."

Nationals bullpen throws five scoreless

"The Nationals have blown nine saves this season -- tied for the most in the National League. The team has switched between three closers..."

Nationals' Bryce Harper's upper-deck moon shot a sign of maturity

"As for Harper, he says he’s just trying to keep things simple, regardless of how much opposing pitchers avoid him."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Rumors And Rumblings | Aubrey Huff Recounts Adderall Addiction In Book

"With Adam Eaton out for the season following knee surgery, the scout thinks the Nationals would be better served trading for a shortstop and moving Turner to center field, where Michael Taylor is currently playing."

Inside Baseball NL Notes | Giants Starting To Show Frustration

"The chances for availability of a couple potential closing targets improved when the Marlins (A.J. Ramos) and Blue Jays (Roberto Osuna) struggled last week. Tony Watson could be yet another."

Brad Hand, who's of interest to Washington and many other teams, threw a 1-2-3 inning at Nationals Park. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) May 28, 2017

Nationals Sign Sean O'Sullivan To Minors Deal - MLB Trade Rumors

"The Nationals have signed right-hander Sean O’Sullivan to a minor league contract, according to a team announcement."

Cubs offense struggles; Stephen Strasburg dominates

"One night after Max Scherzer flummoxed the Padres with 13 strikeouts over 8 ⅔ innings, Strasburg recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts..."

AROUND THE MAJORS:

Frank Robinson laments racial disparity in MLB as Indians unveil statue of him

"The Cleveland Indians unveiled a new statue Saturday of their groundbreaking former manager Frank Robinson, who made history by hitting a home run during his managerial debut in 1975."

Craig Stammen returns to D.C. with two scoreless innings

"Craig Stammen has a locker at Nationals Park once again, down the hall from where he used to store his things, in the smaller, square room where visiting teams operate while playing in D.C."

The little batboy who could: Darren Baker, now 18, grows up

"He’s 18, graduated from Jesuit (in Carmichael) on Saturday and plans to go to Cal in the fall, unless he changes course and signs with a major-league team. The baseball draft is June 12."