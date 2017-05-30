Well, yesterday’s game was fun, a 3-0 win for the Nats, a great performance from Tanner Roark, and a shutdown ninth for Koda Glover... what do you mean, fight?
Here’s the scoop from San Francisco.
Nats react to Harper-Strickland Brawl
Dusty Baker, Tanner Roark, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy all talked about exactly what went down on Monday afternoon in San Francisco.
Opinion: Hunter Strickland stupidly puts his teammates at risk with Harper brawl
The message from the Giants infielders during the brawl? "You're on your own, buddy."
Bryce Harper is understandably roasted for a bad helmet toss
Harper's charging of the mound? Pretty hardcore. Harper's helmet toss? Well, that was less impressive.
Buster Posey gets the meme treatment for refusing to back up Hunter Strickland
Normally, in one of these situations, a catcher will restrain the batter. In this scenario, Buster Posey couldn't have wanted any less of the fight.
Nats reinstate Stephen Drew from the DL
And it only took a month and a half!
Jose Marmolejos won't stop hitting
Marmolejos, the Nats' two-time minor league player of the year and a member of the 40-man roster, is hitting the cover off the baseball in Double-A.
Strickland, Bochy talk brawl
Strickland repeated the standard line (trying to go inside, missed, something, blah blah), while Bruce Bochy said the situation "looked bad."
Today’s
MMA Match Game: Nationals vs Giants — 10:15 PM
Probable
Fighters Pitchers: Gio Gonzalez vs Jeff Samardzija
