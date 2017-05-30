Well, yesterday’s game was fun, a 3-0 win for the Nats, a great performance from Tanner Roark, and a shutdown ninth for Koda Glover... what do you mean, fight?

Here’s the scoop from San Francisco.

Nats react to Harper-Strickland Brawl

Dusty Baker, Tanner Roark, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy all talked about exactly what went down on Monday afternoon in San Francisco.

Opinion: Hunter Strickland stupidly puts his teammates at risk with Harper brawl

The message from the Giants infielders during the brawl? "You're on your own, buddy."

Bryce Harper is understandably roasted for a bad helmet toss

Harper's charging of the mound? Pretty hardcore. Harper's helmet toss? Well, that was less impressive.

Buster Posey gets the meme treatment for refusing to back up Hunter Strickland

Normally, in one of these situations, a catcher will restrain the batter. In this scenario, Buster Posey couldn't have wanted any less of the fight.

Nats reinstate Stephen Drew from the DL

And it only took a month and a half!

Jose Marmolejos won't stop hitting

Marmolejos, the Nats' two-time minor league player of the year and a member of the 40-man roster, is hitting the cover off the baseball in Double-A.

Strickland, Bochy talk brawl

Strickland repeated the standard line (trying to go inside, missed, something, blah blah), while Bruce Bochy said the situation "looked bad."