Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 51 of 162

Washington and San Francisco play the second game of their three-game set in AT&T Park with Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals against Giants' righty Jeff Samardzija. GAME TIME: 10:15 PM EDT; FOLLOW: MASN 2; ESPN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants

May 30, 2017 10:15 PM EDT
AT&T Park

Jeff Samardzija vs Gio Gonzalez

WEATHER: Cloudy, 56°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. #Treacycle- SS

2. The WereWerth - LF

3. "Run-Until-He's-Tagged, Tape-Measure-Testing, Laser-Throwing, Eyeblack-Oozing, Baseball Cyborg" (aka Bryce Harper) - RF

4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)

5. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B

6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B

7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C

8. MAT- CF

9. Gio Gonzalez (aka The Best-Dressed Pitcher in Town) - LHP

• LINKS:

For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles.

Today's Lineups:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Trea Turner - SS Orlando Calixte - LF
Jayson Werth - LF Eduardo Nunez - 3B
Bryce Harper - RF Brandon Belt - 1B
Ryan Zimmerman - 1B Buster Posey - C
Daniel Murphy - 2B Justin Ruggiano - RF
Anthony Rendon - 3B Aaron Hill - 2B
Matt Wieters - C Christian Arroyo - SS
Michael Taylor - CF Gorkys Hernandez - CF
Gio Gonzalez - LHP Jeff Samardzija - RHP

Samardzija vs the Nationals:

Gonzalez vs the Giants:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

• Who's Watching The Nationals?

