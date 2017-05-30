Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 51 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants
May 30, 2017 10:15 PM EDT
AT&T Park
Jeff Samardzija vs Gio Gonzalez
WEATHER: Cloudy, 56°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. #Treacycle- SS
2. The WereWerth - LF
3. "Run-Until-He's-Tagged, Tape-Measure-Testing, Laser-Throwing, Eyeblack-Oozing, Baseball Cyborg" (aka Bryce Harper) - RF
4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)
5. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B
6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B
7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C
8. MAT- CF
9. Gio Gonzalez (aka The Best-Dressed Pitcher in Town) - LHP
• LINKS:
For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles.
Today's Lineups:
|WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
|Trea Turner - SS
|Orlando Calixte - LF
|Jayson Werth - LF
|Eduardo Nunez - 3B
|Bryce Harper - RF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Ryan Zimmerman - 1B
|Buster Posey - C
|Daniel Murphy - 2B
|Justin Ruggiano - RF
|Anthony Rendon - 3B
|Aaron Hill - 2B
|Matt Wieters - C
|Christian Arroyo - SS
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gorkys Hernandez - CF
|Gio Gonzalez - LHP
|Jeff Samardzija - RHP
Samardzija vs the Nationals:
Gonzalez vs the Giants:
