Washington Nationals’ pitcher Koda Glover continued to make a strong case for being the team’s closer as he recorded his seventh save of the season in the Nationals’ 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in AT&T Park.

Glover pitched an impressive ninth inning, striking out Giants’ catcher Buster Posey to end the game.

Gio Gonzalez gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks and struck out six batters in 6.1 innings of work.

The Nationals were able to record 14 hits despite outfielder Bryce Harper going 0-5 with three strikeouts.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy was solid at the plate, going 3-5 with an RBI and a pair of doubles.

Michael A. Taylor went 2-4 and drove in two runs, while Ryan Zimmerman had a RBI double in the first inning.

Giants’ pitcher Jeff Samardzija took the loss as he gave up three runs on nine hits and recorded five strikeouts in four innings. Left fielder Orlando Calixte went 2-5 with two RBI, and Posey went 3-4 and drove in a run in the seventh inning.

THERE GOES THE NO-HITTER: Trea Turner hit a leadoff infield single to start the game. Turner stole second base with one out and Harper at the plate.

hit a leadoff infield single to start the game. stole second base with one out and Harper at the plate. Zimmerman, and Murphy hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Nationals a 2-0 with two outs in the first inning.

Calixte belted a single to center for his first MLB hit. Gonzalez got Eduardo Nunez to ground out, walked Posey, and struck out two batters to keep the Nationals on top.

belted a single to center for his first MLB hit. Gonzalez got to ground out, walked Posey, and struck out two batters to keep the Nationals on top. Taylor singled, advanced to second after a throwing error by Posey, and scored when Gonzalez took a 3-2 fastball to center for a RBI single. Nationals are up 3-0.

Turner and Werth singled to put Harper at the plate with the bases loaded with one out. Samardzija got out of trouble by striking out Harper and Zimmerman.

Calixte hit a two-out double to drive in two runs. Giants down 3-2 heading into the third inning.

Murphy hit a leadoff double, but that was all the Nationals could do in the third inning.

Gonzalez kept the Giants off the board in the third despite allowing a single from Posey.

Werth hit his first triple of the season to right-center field with two outs in the top of the fourth. Harper struck out looking again.

Kelby Tomlinson came in to pitch hit for Samardzija, which ended his outing.

came in to pitch hit for Samardzija, which ended his outing. Samardzija’s line: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 5 SO, 5/1 GO/FO

4.0 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 5 SO, 5/1 GO/FO Giants’ pitcher Bryan Morris came out of the bullpen and struck out Zimmerman before surrendering a Murphy single. Rendon and Wieters singled to load the bases with one out in the fifth inning. Taylor hit a two-run single to give the Nationals a 5-2 advantage. Gonzalez reached first on an error by Morris, which loaded the bases again.

came out of the bullpen and struck out Zimmerman before surrendering a Murphy single. Rendon and Wieters singled to load the bases with one out in the fifth inning. Taylor hit a two-run single to give the Nationals a 5-2 advantage. Gonzalez reached first on an error by Morris, which loaded the bases again. Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice and Werth walked with the bases loaded, which put the Nationals up 6-2 with two outs. Harper flied out to end the top half of the fifth.

Gonzalez struck out Justin Ruggiano for his fourth strikeout of the evening.

for his fourth strikeout of the evening. Cory Gearrin took the mound for the Giants in the sixth inning and kept the Nationals hitless.

took the mound for the Giants in the sixth inning and kept the Nationals hitless. Aaron Hill walked and Christian Arroyo singled to put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. A wild pitch with two outs sent runners to second and third, but Gonzalez struck out Calixte to end the inning.

walked and singled to put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. A wild pitch with two outs sent runners to second and third, but Gonzalez struck out Calixte to end the inning. The Giants brought in pitcher Derek Law out of the bullpen for the seventh inning. Law kept the game at 6-2 after allowing a walk to Taylor and a infield single by Turner.

out of the bullpen for the seventh inning. kept the game at 6-2 after allowing a walk to Taylor and a infield single by Turner. Nunez kicked off the seventh inning with a lead off double. Giants’ first baseman Brandon Belt flied out deep to left-center before Gonzalez had to come out of the game.

flied out deep to left-center before Gonzalez had to come out of the game. Gonzalez’s line: 6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 7/5 GO/FO

6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 7/5 GO/FO Matt Albers came into the game and gave up a RBI single to Posey. Giants are down 6-3. Denard Span and Hill popped out to second to end the inning.

came into the game and gave up a RBI single to Posey. Giants are down 6-3. and Hill popped out to second to end the inning. Nothing happened for the Nationals in the eighth inning.

Albers shut down the Giants in his second inning of work.

The Nationals bats were quiet in the ninth inning, while pitcher Koda Glover closed things out in the bottom half. Nationals win, 6-3

Nationals are now 32-19