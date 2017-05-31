 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 52 of 162

Max Scherzer starts for the Washington Nationals tonight against Matt Cain in the series finale with the San Francisco Giants in AT&T Park. GAME TIME: 10:15 PM EDT; FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants

May 31, 2017 10:15 PM EDT
AT&T Park

Matt Cain vs Max Scherzer

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 57°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. #Treacycle- SS

2. The WereWerth - LF

3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B

4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)

5. #RENDONISREADY - 3B

6. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C

7. Goody - RF

8. MAT- CF

9. "Mad Max" Scherzer - RHP

• LINKS:

For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles.

Today's Lineups:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Trea Turner - SS Denard Span - CF
Jayson Werth - LF Eduardo Nunez - 3B
Daniel Murphy - 2B Brandon Belt - 1B
Ryan Zimmerman - 1B Buster Posey - C
Anthony Rendon - 3B Brandon Crawford - SS
Matt Wieters - C Orlando Calixte - LF
Brian Goodwin - RF Joe Panik - 2B
Michael Taylor - CF Gorkys Hernandez - RF
Max Scherzer - RHP Matt Cain - RHP

Cain vs the Nationals:

Scherzer vs the Giants:

