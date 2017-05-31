Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 52 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants
May 31, 2017 10:15 PM EDT
AT&T Park
Matt Cain vs Max Scherzer
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 57°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. #Treacycle- SS
2. The WereWerth - LF
3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B
4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)
5. #RENDONISREADY - 3B
6. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C
7. Goody - RF
8. MAT- CF
9. "Mad Max" Scherzer - RHP
Today's Lineups:
|WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
|Trea Turner - SS
|Denard Span - CF
|Jayson Werth - LF
|Eduardo Nunez - 3B
|Daniel Murphy - 2B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Ryan Zimmerman - 1B
|Buster Posey - C
|Anthony Rendon - 3B
|Brandon Crawford - SS
|Matt Wieters - C
|Orlando Calixte - LF
|Brian Goodwin - RF
|Joe Panik - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gorkys Hernandez - RF
|Max Scherzer - RHP
|Matt Cain - RHP
Cain vs the Nationals:
Scherzer vs the Giants:
