Image courtesy Fangraphs.
(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)
- Doin’ it all: Max Scherzer (+29.1% pitching, +10.2% hitting) gives up 1 run over 7 IP with 11 Ks and 2 walks. At the plate, he’s 2-3 with a two-out, RBI single to put the Nats ahead in the second (+10.1%).
- I feel like he needs a nickname commensurate with his penchant for hitting doubles: Anthony Rendon (+5.5%) smacks a two-run double in the 3rd for the winning tallies (+12.9%).
- Dusty says he called a good game: Jose Lobaton (-18.9%) is 0-4 with 9 (nine!!) LOB.
- New closer candidates? Matt Albers (+7.5%) throws a 1-2-3 ayeth, while Enny Romero (+7.5%) works around a single to get three outs (2 via the K) in the 9th. Both earn shutdowns.
Tonight’s WPA brought to you by footwork:
Loading comments...