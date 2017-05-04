 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 28 WPA: Maxi Max. Washington Nationals beat Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Max Scherzer gem, hits.

Max pitched well and helped himself at the plate, while the Nats managed not to leave EVERY runner on base.

By Doghouse
Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals
He stranded and scored runners correctly.
Image courtesy Fangraphs.

(What do these graphs and percentages mean?)

  • Doin’ it all: Max Scherzer (+29.1% pitching, +10.2% hitting) gives up 1 run over 7 IP with 11 Ks and 2 walks. At the plate, he’s 2-3 with a two-out, RBI single to put the Nats ahead in the second (+10.1%).
  • I feel like he needs a nickname commensurate with his penchant for hitting doubles: Anthony Rendon (+5.5%) smacks a two-run double in the 3rd for the winning tallies (+12.9%).
  • Dusty says he called a good game: Jose Lobaton (-18.9%) is 0-4 with 9 (nine!!) LOB.
  • New closer candidates? Matt Albers (+7.5%) throws a 1-2-3 ayeth, while Enny Romero (+7.5%) works around a single to get three outs (2 via the K) in the 9th. Both earn shutdowns.

Tonight’s WPA brought to you by footwork:

